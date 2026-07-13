WATCH: Delhi Police Wrap Dead Peacock In Tricolour, Perform Dignified Last Rites In Narela; Viral Video Wins Hearts

New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of compassion, Delhi Police personnel gave India's national bird, the peacock, a dignified farewell after it was found dead in a park in North Delhi's Narela. A video of the gesture has gone viral, earning widespread praise for the police and local residents who came together to ensure the bird was treated with respect.

The incident took place on Saturday night at MCD's Agrasen Park in Shivaji Market, Narela, where the peacock was found dead while stray dogs were reportedly mutilating its carcass.

Locals Alert Police After Spotting Dead Peacock

According to local resident Yashpal Singh, he and his friend Chetan Sharma were taking a walk in the park at around 10:30 pm when they noticed stray dogs surrounding something in the bushes.

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On closer inspection, they found a dead peacock with its claws entangled in vegetation. It is suspected that the bird became trapped in the bushes, was unable to fly away and later fell prey to stray dogs.

The duo immediately dialled the police emergency helpline to report the incident.

Delhi Police Ensure Dignified Farewell

Responding swiftly, a PCR team and personnel from Narela Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Surendra Malik, reached the spot.

The officers rescued the peacock's remains from further damage and respectfully wrapped the bird in the Indian tricolour before arranging its last rites.

With the assistance of local residents and members of the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA), a pit was dug inside the park where the peacock was laid to rest with dignity.

Video Wins Praise On Social Media

A video from the spot shows police personnel and residents standing together as the national bird is accorded a respectful farewell.

Several residents, including Dushyant Kumar, Satyaveer, Veena Sharma, Babita, Rita, Nehit, Dhawal and Humshiya, paid their respects during the ceremony.

The compassionate act has drawn praise across social media, with many lauding the Delhi Police for showing sensitivity towards wildlife and ensuring that India's national bird received a respectful farewell.