WATCH! Peacock Rescued From Train Engine At Maharashtra's Shegaon Railway Station; Internet Applauds Swift Rescue

A remarkable rescue operation at a railway station in Maharashtra has captured widespread attention after railway employees, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, and local residents worked together to save a peacock trapped inside the engine of a passenger train.

The incident involved the Bhusawal–Badnera MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train. The bird is believed to have become lodged inside the locomotive before the train completed its journey, prompting an urgent rescue effort upon its arrival at Shegaon Railway Station.

Rescue operation launched at Shegaon railway station

As soon as the train reached Shegaon station, railway staff discovered that the peacock was stuck inside the locomotive. Recognising the danger, they immediately halted routine operations and began carefully inspecting the engine to locate the bird.

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Videos circulating on social media show railway officials, GRP personnel, and local residents coordinating the rescue. Working patiently and with extreme caution, the team avoided causing further distress or injury to the bird while attempting to free it from the confined space.

After a careful operation, the peacock was successfully pulled out of the engine compartment.

Peacock rescued without serious injuries

Although the bird appeared frightened after the ordeal, it did not seem to have suffered any major injuries. Rescuers gently carried the peacock away from the locomotive and ensured it was moved to safety.

The timely intervention likely prevented a tragic outcome for India's national bird, which is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Indian peafowl enjoys legal protection across the country, making prompt rescue efforts in such situations especially important.

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Social media praises the team's compassion

The rescue video quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the calm and coordinated response of everyone involved.

Several viewers appreciated that railway staff and GRP personnel chose to act immediately rather than ignore the trapped bird. Others highlighted the patience and care shown throughout the operation, noting that the rescuers prioritised the peacock's safety at every stage.

Many social media users described the incident as a reminder that compassion can make a life-saving difference, regardless of the size or species of the animal in need.

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"Compassion can make a life-saving difference, no matter how small the creature."

Another commonly shared sentiment focused on the dedication of frontline railway workers, with users saying such acts of kindness often go unnoticed despite the challenges they face every day.

"The team prioritised the bird's safety throughout the rescue."