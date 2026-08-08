India Gets Its First Snow Leopard Safari In Ladakh: What To Expect From The High-Altitude Wildlife Experience

If spotting a snow leopard in the wild has always been on your travel bucket list, Ladakh could soon make that dream come true. The Union Territory is introducing what is being described as India's first high-altitude wildlife safari, bringing tourists closer to its remarkable mountain wildlife while placing tighter controls on how visitors move through fragile habitats.

The initiative comes at a time when Ladakh is looking to balance its growing popularity with the need to protect the landscapes that make the region so special.

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Ladakh to get India's first snow leopard safari

Ladakh's high-altitude wildlife safari plan was approved during the first governing body meeting of the newly established Snow Leopard & High-Altitude Nature (SHAN) Conservation Society.

Instead of allowing tourist vehicles to venture freely across open terrain, the new model will introduce designated safari routes and guided trails. Jeep safaris will operate along fixed tracks, with open-back vehicles driven by trained local drivers.

The idea is fairly simple: give tourists a way to explore Ladakh's wildlife without allowing vehicles to repeatedly enter sensitive areas.

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Why is safari being introduced?

Off-road driving has become an increasing concern in Ladakh's high-altitude ecosystems. Vehicles travelling away from established tracks can damage fragile terrain and disturb wildlife.

The new system aims to regulate tourist movement through important wildlife areas, including Hemis National Park, Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary.

Safari and wildlife routes will also cover corridors across regions such as Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil, and Drass.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena said on X (formerly Twitter) that the programme would create guided routes for snow leopard and birdwatching experiences, with the model primarily aimed at reducing habitat disturbance.

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What can tourists expect?

The experience will go beyond simply driving around in search of a snow leopard. Visitors can expect guided wildlife trails, birdwatching routes, and designated viewing areas. Ten fixed birdwatching points are planned, allowing tourists to observe birds without getting too close or disturbing them.

The programme will also involve local communities. Twenty young people will receive technical training and equipment in bird identification, wildlife tracking, and spotting skills, giving residents a more active role in Ladakh's growing wildlife tourism sector.

Why Ladakh is the perfect place

Ladakh is India's most important habitat for the elusive snow leopard. The region is home to an estimated 477 snow leopards, out of India's estimated population of around 718.

But the big cats aren't the only attraction. Ladakh's dramatic high-altitude ecosystem supports more than 38 mammal species and over 340 bird species, making a wildlife safari here about far more than finding one elusive predator.