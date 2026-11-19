India Crowned World's Best Travel Destination For 2027; What Makes It Stand Out? | X/ @BRICSinfo

India is such a diverse country in terms of places, culture, languages, religion and food, which is often missed out by people when it comes to choosing a travel destination spot. People want to travel to overseas countries. Did you know that India has always been worth exploring and has recently been recognised as one of the top travel destinations?

India has received global recognition as a leading travel destination, with the country being named the World's Best Travel Destination for 2027. The recognition highlights India's diverse tourism experiences, rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks, natural landscapes and growing appeal among international travellers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India named world's top travel destination

One of India's biggest strengths as a travel destination is its remarkable diversity. From the snow-covered Himalayan mountains in the north to the tropical beaches of Goa and Kerala in the south, the country offers experiences for different kinds of travellers. Visitors can explore bustling metropolitan cities, quiet hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries, desert landscapes and scenic coastal destinations. Travel + Leisure named the country the World's Best Travel Destination for 2027.

India's rich cultural and historical heritage

India's cultural and historical heritage is another major attraction. The country is home to iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal in Agra, the ancient temples of Khajuraho, the forts and palaces of Rajasthan and the historic monuments of Hampi. Its diverse architectural traditions, festivals, music, dance and local customs offer international visitors an opportunity to experience centuries of history and living traditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spiritual tourism plays an important role

Spiritual tourism is at the heart of India. Destinations such as Varanasi, Puri, Rameshwaram, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Bodh Gaya and Amritsar attract visitors seeking religious experiences, meditation, yoga and spiritual exploration. India is also widely recognised as the birthplace of yoga and Ayurveda, which draws wellness travellers from across the world.

India's diverse culinary traditions

Food is another defining part of the Indian travel experience. Every region has its own culinary identity, from Punjabi delicacies and Gujarati thalis to South Indian cuisine, Bengali sweets and traditional coastal dishes.

Wildlife, adventure and luxury tourism

Beyond its heritage and cuisine, India's wildlife tourism, adventure activities, luxury hospitality and improving travel infrastructure add to its appeal.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!