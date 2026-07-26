'India Could Teach Europe': Foreigner Surprised By ₹400 Sleeper Bus Journey From Delhi To Jaipur – Watch

Long-distance bus rides aren't usually something travellers rave about. But for British traveller Jack Heaton, a recent journey from Delhi to Jaipur turned into one of the highlights of his India trip. After spending over three months travelling across the country, Jack took to Instagram to share his experience aboard a private sleeper bus, saying the ride exceeded his expectations and even outshined similar services in Europe.

A bus ride that changed his expectations

Jack documented the seven-hour trip in a video titled "India could teach Europe something," where he described the sleeper coach as one of the best transport experiences he's had during his travels.

Reflecting on the journey, he wrote, "I've been travelling around India for about three and a half months now, and the experience on journeys varies massively… But you know what, I was pleasantly surprised by this sleeper bus, it's probably the best one I've done yet, it wasn't overnight, but I probably could have slept through the night (rare for me on transport)."

As he stepped inside the coach, what immediately caught his attention was the clean and modern interior. The spacious sleeper cabin impressed him enough to compare it favourably with public transport options back home.

The journey came with several amenities Jack hadn't expected for a ticket costing just over USD 4 (around ₹386). Shortly after boarding, passengers were served a complimentary meal featuring curry, dal, vegetables, rice, chapati and even a gulab jamun. The food ended up becoming his favourite part of the trip.

"Insane value for money," he said. "Honestly, probably my favourite part was the food, genuinely was expecting it to be bad food you get on airplanes, but it tasted better than things I've had in a lot of restaurants."

Jack also appreciated the roomy sleeper berth, saying there was plenty of space to stretch out. He even pointed out the onboard washroom, noting that while it was simple, it was clean and convenient for passengers.

Despite admitting that he generally dislikes travelling by bus, Jack said this particular ride completely changed his perception. After reaching Jaipur, he described the seven-hour journey as surprisingly comfortable and said he'd happily choose the service again.

Summing up the experience, he added, "You really cannot complain. So, I definitely will be travelling again. For reference, this journey was from Delhi to Jaipur, and I have to say the value for money was insane."