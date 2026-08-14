Independence Day Special: How To Honour Tiranga? Know The Protocol For Folding The Tricolour Flag

Independence Day Special: How To Honour Tiranga? |

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, the Tricolour will be seen across homes, schools, offices and public spaces. While hoisting the national flag is an important part of the celebrations, and the government are also promoting Har Ghar Tiranga and sending the message of the flag importance, it is equally essential to know how the Tiranga should be handled and folded respectfully. There are some protocols for the National Flag which are essential to follow while holding the Tiranga or keeping it. Keep on reading to know about it.

Protocols for the Indian Flag

As a citizen of India, one should know the protocols for the Indian Flag. The display and handling of the Indian National Flag (Tiranga) is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002. It outlines specific rules regarding dimensions, positioning, and respectful treatment to ensure the national symbol is always honoured.

The Flag Code of India, 2002, lays down guidelines for displaying and handling the national flag. The Tricolour should always be treated with dignity and should never be allowed to touch the ground or floor. It should also be kept clean and in good condition.

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How to fold the Indian National Flag?

After the flag is lowered, it should be handled carefully and folded properly. Place the flag horizontally and fold the saffron and green bands underneath the middle white band. Fold the white band inwardly so that the Ashoka Chakra remains prominently visible along with parts of the saffron and green bands. Carry the neatly folded flag respectfully on your palms or arms to store it safely.

Important rules to remember

The Tricolour should not be used as clothing, drapery or for covering objects, except where permitted under the Flag Code. The Ashoka Chakra must remain clearly visible when the flag is displayed. The flag should be folded neatly and placed or stored in a clean and dignified location. It should not be crumpled, thrown away or used for any purpose that could undermine its dignity. The flag must never be held upside down because it has no positive or coded symbolic meaning. The flag must never touch the floor or water. It should never be used as decoration, festoons, or rosettes.