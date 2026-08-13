Independence Day 2026: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Shares Selfie With Hoisted Tiranga Under The Campaign Of Har Ghar Tiranga

Independence Day 2026: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Shares Selfie With Hoisted Tiranga | Instagram

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has joined the nationwide 80th Independence Day celebration on Thursday, August 13, 2026, by sharing a selfie with the National Flag hoisted under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, marking India's Independence. The campaign was based on the idea that people's relation with the Tricolour flag has traditionally remained more formal and institutional. By encouraging citizens about being a patriot and bringing the flag home, S Jaishankar shared the selfie of him on X with the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

External Affairs Minister shares selfie with hoisted flag

On Thursday, the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who is known for handling tense situations and keeping a strong point when it comes to representing India on a global stage, sent a message to every citizen through his symbolic move under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. This year, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2026’ is being dedicated to the spirit of 150 Years of Vande Mataram, celebrating patriotism, pride in the Tiranga and the deep love for the motherland reflected in India’s National Song.

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Randhir Jaiswal joins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Randhir Jaiswal, also joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Reposting his X post, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Tiranga in every heart, every home!"

What is Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and celebrate Independence Day with a sense of collective pride.

The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day celebrations, with citizens, government officials, public figures and organisations participating by hoisting the Tricolour and sharing photographs online. India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. The day marks the country's independence from British rule in 1947 and is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events across the country.