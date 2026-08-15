Independence Day 2026: Ahmedabad Tourist Paints Body In Tricolour At Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; Take A Look!

Independence Day 2026 | ANI

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, patriotic celebrations have been witnessed across the country. One such moment was captured at Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk, where an Ahmedabad tourist painted his body in the colours of the Indian Tricolour to mark the national festival and waved the national flag.

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Man paints body on Independence Day

An Ahmedabad-based tourist attracted attention at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk on Independence Day by painting his body with the colours of the Indian Tricolour and waving the national flag. The tourist appeared at Lal Chowk with his body painted in saffron, white and green, reflecting the colours of the national flag. The unique display of patriotism drew attention at the historic city centre, which has long remained an important symbol in Jammu and Kashmir.

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About Lal Chowk

Lal Chowk holds a special place in India’s political and historical landscape. The clock tower at the square has frequently been associated with national celebrations, particularly Republic Day and Independence Day. Over the years, the location has witnessed the unfurling of the Tricolour during important national occasions.

Who is Arun Haryani?

Arun Haryani, a visitor from Ahmedabad, went to Lal Chowk holding small national emblems and showcasing the Indian flag while he commemorated the national event in the centre of Srinagar. He has been visiting Kashmir since 2022, and he comes to the valley during important national occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day. His unique, distinctive appearance, with his body painted in the colours of the Tricolour, drew the attention of people at Lal Chowk.

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Read Also Independence Day 2026: Maharashtra Police Personnel Honoured With Distinguished And Gallantry Medals

80th year of Independence Day

Independence Day commemorates India’s freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. This year marks 79 years since independence, while the country is observing its 80th Independence Day celebration.

Celebrations in Srinagar have added significance as the city continues to feature prominently in national events and patriotic programmes. The sight of a tourist displaying the Tricolour-inspired body paint at Lal Chowk highlights how citizens from different parts of the country participate in marking the occasion.