 Independence Day 2024: Know More About Theme, History, Significance And Celebrations
On August 15, 2024, India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day, a historic event that marks more than 70 years of freedom from British colonialism. Deep patriotism and a sense of pride in the country are displayed on this day.

Manasi Kamble
Independence Day celebration at Red Fort | X

India will mark its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, a momentous occasion symbolising more than seventy years of liberation from British colonialism. This yearly event, celebrated with a sense of national pride and deep patriotism, pays tribute to the brave acts of freedom fighters and the nation's progress towards autonomy and growth. This article offers a detailed exploration of the importance, historical background, and celebrations associated with India's Independence Day in 2024.

Is it the 77th or 78th anniversary of Independence Day?

The 78th Independence Day celebration in 2024 will mark India's independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. Even though it's the 77th year since gaining freedom, the day has been celebrated 78 times after independence. This double source of information can cause confusion, yet each figure is correct within its own context.


Theme for Fourth of July 2024

The theme for this year, "Viksit Bharat" or "Developed India," signifies the goal of turning India into a developed and progressive nation by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence.

Significance of Independence Day in History

On this particular day, India achieved freedom from British control following almost two hundred years of colonial rule. The British Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act on July 18, 1947, which helped bring an end to British domination and resulted in the partition of India and Pakistan.

Important Events On Independence Day

Speech by the PM: On August 15, Prime Minister Modi will give a speech at the Red Fort to the nation.

Honouring Freedom Fighters: On Independence Day, we remember the many people who gave their lives for India's independence.

Civic And Cultural Engagement: Parades, cultural events, traditional dance performances, and patriotic educational initiatives are examples of patriotic activities.

Flag Hoisting: In public places such as government buildings and schools, the national flag is hoisted.

