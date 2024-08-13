Independence Day 2024: Bollywood Celebs Inspired Tri-Colour Outfits

By: Rahul M | August 13, 2024

India's most auspicious and historical event, Independence Day (August 15), is just around the corner. To enhance your look for the occasion, here are Bollywood-inspired tri-colour ethnic looks you can try

Canva

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's basic white sharara set paired with a tri-colour dupatta is the perfect minimalistic look for Independence Day

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

Madhuri Dixit's traditional saree seamlessly blends the colours of our national flag, giving you an elegant look for the celebration

Madhuri Dixit | Instagram

An orange traditional lehenga inspired by the saffron colour of the flag is another graceful look for Independence Day event

Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram

An ethnic Anarkali featuring the hues of green and navy blue is a stunning attire you can opt for

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Men can don a kurta pyjama paired with a traditional blazer, making the best appearance at the Independence Day ceremony

Vicky Kaushal | Instagram

You can also adorn an all-white sherwani look with intricate gold embroidery for a fashionable and happy Independence Day, like the actor Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar | Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Independence Day 2024: 7 Historical Places In Mumbai
Find out More