If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere: Cyrus Broacha, Chef Varun Inamdar share tributes to Chef Floyd Cardoz

To be born and raised in India and go on ‘to lead an influential New York City kitchen at Tabla’, as the New York Times vouches, is no mean feat. International restauranteur FloydCardoz, who died on Tuesday due to coronavirus related complications, is credited as being “the first chef to bring the sweep and balance of his native Indian cooking to fine dining in the United States”.

Floyd, 59, had gone on to head the kitchens at North End Grill, in Battery Park City; at White Street, in TriBeCa; and at Paowalla, in SoHo, which became Bombay Bread Bar. Winner of the culinary competition television show “Top Chef Masters” in 2011 with his twist on the traditional South Indian breakfast item, Upma, he went on to open the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. The latter was influenced by his family’s Portuguese roots in Goa.

Incidentally, Cardoz had visited the city this month itself for the Bombay Canteen anniversary party. He also oversaw the opening of his Bombay Sweet Sho. He had shared on Instagram, that he had fallen ill soon after returning home to Roseland,N.J., on March 8. Chef Cardoz is survived by his wife; his sons, Peter and Justin; his mother, Beryl Cardoz; and five siblings. And not to forget innumerable staff, friends and fans.

www.freepressjournal.in spoke to a selection of city celebrities and chefs who shared insights into the man he was...

Chef Varun Inamdar

Devastated by the news. Tried to reach him to check on his health earlier, to no answer. Hoax I assumed it was, till some news channels flashed it with authority of confirmation. Thought he would come out smiling with his stories and anecdotes as always with a tingeof diffidence. Extremely gentle, soft spoken and large hearted. One of the leading lights of Indian cuisine internationally. Loved the way he spoke—albeit shyly—about his Chicken Makhani twisted with rosemary and Riesling. His exquisite Bread bar, Kachumber cooler, Bacon naan, Eggs Patia, Chorizo Biryani are some of his signatures that I can think of andwould miss, forever!

Cyrus BroachaI

I only met him once. But, from all accounts, a super talented and lovely guy. He made it in New York. ‘And if you can make it there you can make it anywhere’. The bad live forever ... the good??

Kunal Vijaykar

Such sad news. First met him at Paowalla, his restaurant at New York and am a big fan of Bombay Canteen. Didn’t know him beyond that really.

Chef Vicky Ratnani

A huge loss! He has been an inspiration and a brother for me. I met him in NYC 10 years ago, ate at his restaurants. We shared some very close common friends. I am in a shock