Iconic Broadway Musical 'Mamma Mia!' To Make Its India Debut At Mumbai's NMACC; Check Details

After the 'Sound of Music' and the 'West Side Story', another popular classic theatrical is all set to grace Mumbai. The classic musical 'Mamma Mia!' will be staged at the NMACC's Grand Theatre on November 29.

MAMMA MIA! is a very popular musical in London's West End that showcases a beautiful story about love and friendship on a beautiful Greek island. The heartwarming tale between a mother and her daughter is told through famous songs by the Swedish band ABBA, like 'Dancing Queen,' 'Super Trouper,' 'Honey, Honey,' 'Voulez-Vous,' 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' and more.

The popular musical, written by Catherine Johnson, is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus. It is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast and has thrilled over 65 million people around the world.

Mamma Mia! is a story about a mother, her daughter, and the three men who could be the daughter's father. It first appeared in London's West End in 1999 and later on Broadway in 2001, where it had a 14-year run.

The musical was also made into a movie in 2008 that featured Meryl Streep in the lead role. When it was released in 2008, this movie became the most successful live-action musical film ever in terms of earnings. Then, in July 2018, they made a second film called "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," which turned out to be the most successful musical movie sequel of all time.

Tickets

When: November 29

Where: The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Price: INR 1,200 onwards

The tickets are available at BookMyShow and the NMACC website.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)