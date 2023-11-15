Iceland's Blue Lagoon Temporarily Closes Amidst Reykjanes Peninsula's Seismic Swarm

The Blue Lagoon | Instagram/The Blue Lagoon

One of Iceland's most renowned tourist attractions, the Blue Lagoon, has temporarily closed its doors due to a seismic swarm on the Reykjanes peninsula, comprising approximately 1,400 earthquakes in just 24 hours. Concerns about a potential volcanic eruption have prompted the closure of this iconic geothermal spa, which typically welcomes over 700,000 visitors annually.

The decision to shut down came after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the area in the early hours of November 9, with the region experiencing a total of 800 earthquakes within a span of 14 hours. The Blue Lagoon, situated southwest of Reykjavík, announced a one-week closure in response to the increased seismic activity, affecting its usual influx of tourists. The company posted an official statement on their Instagram handle.

The Reykjanes peninsula has been under heightened alert since October 25, following a period of seismic disruption. The Icelandic civil protection agency issued an 'uncertainty phase' warning, indicating an ongoing event with the potential to pose a threat to people, property, communities, or the environment.

What is the Blue Lagoon famous for?

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is renowned for its geothermal spa, characterized by milky-blue, mineral-rich waters that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Nestled in a lava field on the Reykjanes Peninsula, the lagoon boasts a unique and otherworldly landscape.

Heated by geothermal activity beneath the surface, the water is infused with silica, algae, and minerals, imparting a distinctive and striking blue hue.

Visitors often indulge in the application of silica mud, adding to the allure of the destination, particularly for those seeking relaxation and skincare benefits. Evolving into a luxury destination, the Blue Lagoon features a 60-suite hotel, Michelin-starred dining, and a private lagoon, consistently drawing global acclaim and securing a spot among the Top 25 Wonders of the World.

The site has grown to offer an award-winning luxury resort experience, complete with spa facilities, fine dining options, and various recreational amenities. Due to its popularity, securing reservations at this coveted retreat often requires booking days in advance.