From Iceland To India: Explore 7 Natural Thermal Springs For A Refreshing Dip Just Like Shilpa Shetty

Natural thermal springs have several properties that make them unique and sought after for relaxation, wellness, and therapeutic purposes. Here are 7 popular thermal springs across the world that one must visit for relaxation
Manikaran Hot Springs, India is located in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the most popular thermal springs in India. The water here is rich in minerals and is believed to have medicinal properties
Terme di Saturnia, located in Tuscany is where Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took a dip. One of Italy's most famous hot springs is known for its soothing properties and beautiful countryside landscapes
Blue Lagoon in Iceland is a famous geothermal spa located in a lava field. The mineral-rich waters are heated by underground volcanic activity and are renowned for their blue color and therapeutic benefits
Tabacón Hot Springs in Costa Rica is nestled at the base of the Arenal Volcano. It is also a renowned thermal resort in Costa Rica. Visitors can soak in the natural hot springs surrounded by lush rainforest, creating a magical and relaxing atmosphere
Chumathang Hot Springs, India is located in Leh. The hot springs will give you an incomparable bathing experience as you will forget the cold weather and feel the warmth of the water of this hot spring destination
Hanmer Springs, New Zealand is a small alpine village known for its hot springs. The thermal waters here are surrounded by scenic mountain landscapes and offer various pools, water slides, and spa facilities
Hierapolis-Pamukkale, Turkey is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its terraces of white mineral-rich thermal waters. The unique travertine formations create stunning natural pools where visitors can bathe and relax
