 'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method

'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method

Ice baths are a form of cryotherapy that involves various body recovery methods through ice-cold water.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Pinterest

You surely must have scome across numerous videos on Instagram and other social media sites where you see an athlete or a gym enthusiast fit themselves into a tub filled with ice. This concept is about 'Ice Bath', also called as cold water plunges.

They are a form of cryotherapy that involves various body recovery methods through ice-cold water. An ice bath requires you to expose your body to frigid temperatures ranging between 49 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit for five to ten minutes.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?
FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want' Supreme Court Stays Hijab Ban In Mumbai College
BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want' Supreme Court Stays Hijab Ban In Mumbai College
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)

Ice baths may seem like a new trend but people have been doing it since ages. People used cold water immersion therapies centuries ago for better skin, wellness and treating muscle related issues. Athletes and fitness lovers who have tried ice baths claim that it helps with sore muscles and reduces inflammation. Let's know a few health benefits of ice baths.

Helps sore muscles

Maybe an ice cold bath is what you need to help you relieve sore muscles. When you step into an ice bath, the nerve signalling is low, reducing your pain. according to systematic review , cold‐water immersion reduces delayed onset muscle soreness after exercise.

Pinterest

Reduces tress

People who perform ice baths see changes in their alertness, activeness and attentiveness. When your body is immersed in cold water, you tend to destress as it is busy keeping it warm. Ice baths stimulate vagus nerve that helps in regulating the nervous system during stressful moments.

Helps boost metabolism

A tissue known as brown fat tissue is activated when your body is exposed to cold temperatures. This tissue produces energy and this process is known as thermogenesis. Since the body works hard to regulate the temperature, it can boost the metabolism too.

Helps in body recovery

When you come out of an ice bath, the blood vessels in your body widen, that helps in good blood circulation in your body. Ice baths have also proven to promote good quality life where it reduces stress, anxiety and depression.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body...

'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Rahul Deshpande's Classical Vocals To Piyush Mishra's Urdu Poetry, Here's...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Rahul Deshpande's Classical Vocals To Piyush Mishra's Urdu Poetry, Here's...

7 Books To Boost Your Productivity

7 Books To Boost Your Productivity

120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All...

120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All...

Sunita Williams Stuck In Space: 5 Health Risks She Might Face Living In The Outer World

Sunita Williams Stuck In Space: 5 Health Risks She Might Face Living In The Outer World