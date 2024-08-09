'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method

Pinterest

You surely must have scome across numerous videos on Instagram and other social media sites where you see an athlete or a gym enthusiast fit themselves into a tub filled with ice. This concept is about 'Ice Bath', also called as cold water plunges.

They are a form of cryotherapy that involves various body recovery methods through ice-cold water. An ice bath requires you to expose your body to frigid temperatures ranging between 49 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit for five to ten minutes.

Ice baths may seem like a new trend but people have been doing it since ages. People used cold water immersion therapies centuries ago for better skin, wellness and treating muscle related issues. Athletes and fitness lovers who have tried ice baths claim that it helps with sore muscles and reduces inflammation. Let's know a few health benefits of ice baths.

Helps sore muscles

Maybe an ice cold bath is what you need to help you relieve sore muscles. When you step into an ice bath, the nerve signalling is low, reducing your pain. according to systematic review , cold‐water immersion reduces delayed onset muscle soreness after exercise.

Reduces tress

People who perform ice baths see changes in their alertness, activeness and attentiveness. When your body is immersed in cold water, you tend to destress as it is busy keeping it warm. Ice baths stimulate vagus nerve that helps in regulating the nervous system during stressful moments.

Helps boost metabolism

A tissue known as brown fat tissue is activated when your body is exposed to cold temperatures. This tissue produces energy and this process is known as thermogenesis. Since the body works hard to regulate the temperature, it can boost the metabolism too.

Helps in body recovery

When you come out of an ice bath, the blood vessels in your body widen, that helps in good blood circulation in your body. Ice baths have also proven to promote good quality life where it reduces stress, anxiety and depression.