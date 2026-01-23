 'I Don't Really Like Dogs, But...': Physically Challenged Man's Unexpected Friendship With Stray Dogs Goes Viral
An X user’s touching story about stray puppies waiting for him daily has gone viral. Sandeep Thakur, who admits he never liked dogs, shared how his family’s kindness and the pups’ affectionate routine changed his perspective. Internet users praised the bond and the neighbourhood’s care for the dogs, calling it a beautiful example of unexpected love and community spirit.

Updated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
I don't really like dogs.… That’s how X (formerly Twitter) user Sandeep Thakur started his unexpectedly moving story, a tale that’s now warming hearts online. Sandeep, who is physically challenged and finds walking difficult, explained that he was never a dog lover. "They bark at me for walking differently," he admitted, "but these days I am becoming more and more fond of them because of them."

It all began when a stray mother dog in his area was pregnant. Sandeep’s mother started giving her milk every morning and evening. After the puppies were born, they’d visit with their mother for the daily treat. "Now their mother sees them having milk and lets them have it," he shared.

But it’s what happened next that truly changed Sandeep’s perspective. The puppies learned his routine. "When I go to the office and start my scooty, they run from wherever they are and start dancing around my scooty. Then my mother gives them milk and they get to a side and I can go. In the evening they listen to my honking and run from wherever they are and again gather around my scooty trying to play with me."

Sandeep sometimes worries for their safety, but he’s touched by their sincerity, writing, "Other than my family members, they are also waiting for me. And I am loving it."

Internet reacts

The internet was quick to respond with warmth and encouragement. “May god bless you with the love of many dogs :)”, wrote one user. Another encouraged, "Please take care of them inside, take responsibility for them and don't leave them outside to suffer." Sandeep replied that his entire neighbourhood is caring for the pups, even providing them with a shelter house.

A third user expressed, "Sometimes love grows quietly when even those you once feared start waiting for you, caring for you, and making you feel seen and welcomed every day."

