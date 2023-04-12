'I don't know how to make a hit song, I just compose music': Amit Trivedi

Music composer, singer and lyricist Amit Trivedi needs no introduction. The National Award recipient has mastered the art of emotional puppetry by making songs that tug at the heartstrings with every song. His music is magical and the rhythmic musical quality is constant in all of his songs — leaving the listeners hooked to them. Songs like Iktara, Love You Zindagi, Gal Mitthi Mitthi, Namo Namo, and the most recent one Ghodey Pe Sawaar from Qala still rule our playlists.

Amit is one of the busiest musicians in Bollywood with multiple films and live concerts. The musician is on a multi-city tour for Royal Stag Boombox with Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi, SlowCheeta, and DJ Suketu to perform a fusion music of Bollywood and hip hop. FPJ caught up with the composer to talk about his latest hit, the inspiration behind creating music, finding a balance between creativity and the director's vision to create a hit song, and more.

Excerpts:

How did Ghodey Pe Sawaar happen? Did you think that the song would become such a hit among the youth despite the old melody?

Not at all. I don’t know what will work and what will not work when I compose a song. I still don't have that much understanding. I don't even think about it because the film is the first thing that's on my mind while composing music. I try to fulfill the director's brief and vision first. What happens after that is not in my hands. If it's going to be a hit or not is in my control. I have worked on this song just like any other song I work on. The process doesn't change. And it worked out and I'm glad when things worked out. I just keep working on music with honesty and give my best. What will happen after that is not in my control.

Would you like to take us through your process? What inspires your music?

I need to be in a good space and a good state of mind. I need to be happy. I genuinely love travelling, going out and seeing new places really inspires me. Making new friends and meeting new people and learning something new and always getting inspired by them is something I love which eventually reflects in my music.

How have things changed for you as a musician since you started?

It's the same process. It just keeps evolving with new thoughts, new ideas, new times, and adapting to new technology. The new taste keeps shifting from generation to generation, otherwise, the process is the same.

How have you evolved as a musician over the years and how the music has evolved?

The music-making process is the same, the composition comes from somewhere. I don't know where it comes from and nobody has cracked it yet. It's a deep study. Somewhere from up there. Some universes in some spiritual place it comes. That's what happens to me. This has been the process for years. And it feels the same way and also, I said technology changes. We adapt to new sounds, new techniques, new mediums of exploring, creating as well as putting it out there with new streaming and reels. Adapting to those new changes will keep you up. I started off when there were cassettes and CDs assuming no future but the creating process has been the same.

Making music for a film requires adapting to the director's vision. How do you ensure your vision and creativity don’t take a backseat

I'm a film composer. My job is to serve the cinema and the films with my music. And whatever is right for the situation or the brief or the vision of the director, I try to do my best and that's what I've been doing.

You are one of the busiest music directors in Bollywood, how do you balance life outside work?

I love my family and friends. Every now and then I keep meeting them, partying with them or chilling with them. I play with my son, and I do a lot of things. And when I am making music, I am just making music.

Who are your favourite composers?

Madan Mohan, Jaidev, RD Burman, AR Rahamn, Jatin Lalit, Shakan-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal-Shekhar, and Pritam

If not a musician, what would you have been?

Nothing I have never thought of anything beyond music. Maybe an athlete or a sportsperson.