Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor for Satya Paul's showcase in London |

From portraying the intense and feared gangster Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar to returning to the runway for an international fashion showcase, actor Danish Pandor is steadily building a career that bridges both entertainment and fashion. While audiences may know him for his powerful screen presence, the actor recently revisited his modelling roots as he walked for iconic Indian label Satya Paul at its London presentation.

Held at Lancaster House, the showcase marked Satya Paul's first international presentation as the brand expanded its focus beyond womenswear to include menswear. For Danish, the moment felt particularly special.

A full-circle fashion moment in London

Reflecting on his runway appearance, he told The Free Press Journal, “It felt like coming back full circle because I started my career as a model and I'm walking on the runway again for such an iconic brand on an international stage. It is incredibly rewarding for me.”

While the glamour of an international runway may appear effortless, Danish admitted that stepping back into modelling required a mental shift. According to him, acting and modelling may both involve performance, but they demand entirely different forms of expression.

“The challenge is more about switching mindsets. Acting and modeling, they both involve performances, but how you communicate is very different,” he shared, adding that the confidence of the collection carried its own personality without overpowering the wearer, something he deeply connected with.

Menswear trend he's loving right now

When it comes to menswear, Danish is firmly embracing comfort and ease over restrictive trends. Asked about current styles he loves, the actor revealed that relaxed tailoring is currently his favourite fashion direction. “I'm liking the relaxed, tailored fit right now. I completely resonate with that,” he said.

As for trends he'd rather leave behind? Danish didn't hesitate. “Super skinny everything. We have suffered enough. I think it should stay in the past,” he joked.

How Dhurandhar influenced his personal style

The actor firmly believes every project leaves a lasting impact on personal style. His experience working on Dhurandhar was no different.

“Every project leaves behind something that you can cherish. When you collaborate with amazing actors, designers and creative people, you learn so much from them. That inspiration helps in building your personality and communication for the future,” he explained.

Despite being part of the fashion world, Danish doesn't subscribe to following a single style icon. Instead, he finds inspiration in authenticity.

“I don't particularly follow anyone,” he said, adding, “I get inspired from anyone who's comfortable in their own skin. I think that is something which is extremely imperative, being comfortable within themselves, be it in movies, fashion or everyday life. You should be comfortable within yourself, and that's what inspires me a lot.”

Hints at his cameo in Main Vaapas Aaunga

As for what's next, the actor teased upcoming projects but remained tight-lipped about details. However, he confirmed that audiences will soon see him in Imtiaz Ali’ Main Vapas Aunga, which releases on June 12.

“There are a couple of things lined up which I can't disclose at this very moment. But I have done Main Vapas Aunga. I have a special appearance in it and the character is very impactful. That's all I can say for now. I'm hoping people go to the cinemas and watch the film,” Danish signed off.