'I Am Not Sadhvi': Spiritual Orator Jaya Kishori Defends Her Luxury Choices After ₹2.1 Lakh Dior Bag Controversy; Explains What True Spirituality Is

X (Twitter)

Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori was recently caught amidst a controversy where a video of her on the airport went viral. In the video, the 29-year-old preacher was seen wearing white attire and carrying her bags, one of which is a luxury Dior bag, which is priced at Rs. 210,343.

After this video went viral, Netizens slammed Jaya Kishori after recalling words from her speech. Words in which she is often heard saying, "Ye sharir nashvar hai, moh maya ka tyaag karna chahiye, saansarik moh chhod prabhu see moh lagana chahiye," which translates to 'this body is mortal, one should renounce worldly attachments, leave worldly attachments and love God'. They even trolled her for using a bag that possibly contains leather while she always advocated against using leather products.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In her recent statement, she is seen responding to the trolls and critiques saying that she is as normal as other people and that she is not a sadhvi. "I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life, and fulfil your dreams," she said.

Jaya Kishori clarifies her Dior bag controversy

Further, she also claimed that the bag she used does not have any leather in it. She said she guarantees that it is a customised bag and no animal was harmed to make it."The bag is a customised bag. There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it," she clarified.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also responded to the 'Moh Maya' speech allegation that was made on her. She shared how she never asked people to give up the worldly desire. "Even lord Krishna did not ask Arjun to give up everything and take up 'sanyas'. He asks you to continue doing your 'karma'.

She further went on to explain the true meaning of spirituality. She said that being spiritual does not mean you do not own anything. What it truly means is that nothing owns you. Nothing has power over you and your mind. That is true spirituality.

Response is not for publicity

Jaya further went on to share that she has had her Dior bag for long now and that it is not the first time people saw it. She shared that she often uploads pictures with the bag but did not understand why the controversy began now. At the end of the statement, she mentioned that her purpose behind this video is to only clarify the allegations to her followers and to the people who still believe in her and know her.