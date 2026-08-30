'I Am Definitely Not A Painter. I Am A Mystic Who Happens To Paint!': Dr Udayraj Gadnis At 60

Around 35 years ago at the age of 25 a young man armed with tremendous talent and loaded with loads of attitude, disrupted the dormant Indian contemporary art world not just aesthetically but financially as well. Three solo art painting shows in art galleries all over India in three years and massive media coverage and huge success he earned was unheard of. He was the uncrowned prince of Indian contemporary art at 30. Today, at 60, comfortably seated at the Taj Santacruz near the airport, dressed in crisp white dhoti , Kurta munching French Fries, sipping cold coffee and unaffected by guests seeking his autographs on table napkins, renowned artist / mystic professor Dr. Udayraj Gadnis chats to give his first interview post his recent 60th birthday celebration. Admitting, “I can’t say no to you!”

Excerpts from an interview:

How does it feel to be recognised as a senior artist and a senior citizen?

It’s a wonderful feeling, though I feel I have just begun. But when you have been painting for 35 years consistently with now over 3500 paintings and getting ready to unveil your sixtieth solo art exhibition in London, you do feel fulfilled and enriched deeply within. You realise what a blessed life you have had.

Many Indian painters don’t feel you are a painter. Why are you so misunderstood?

At least this part they got right! (absolute sarcasm) I am definitely not a painter. I am a MYSTIC who happens to paint! It’s just one of my ways to express, my experience of pure divinity. I write books about Tantra, I read, I sing, I play music, I teach. I do several other things that you can’t even print! How can you ever know / understand a mystic? You have to become one yourself to know / understand him. To call the great Bharat Ratna Shree Bhimsen Joshi ji a Hindustani classical vocalist is shameful, he is saint who happens to sing!

Many commercial art galleries and art auction houses in India go in a shell at the mention of your name despite the fact that large Indian corporate houses and art collectors have massive collections of your art?

Yes, I am aware of the shudders my name sends down the spine of the art mafia in Mumbai/ Delhi. Many don’t even know me or my art despite standing in front of my art at the international airport Mumbai and having a full blown art conversation about how amazing is my painting! But then it’s like how many Indians even know the great Rishi Vatsayana who wrote the Kamasutra… but practice it almost every single day and night - how else do you think we became one billion plus!

To not be recognised in one’s own country, does it hurt?

No. It does not hurt but makes me think of the state of affairs in the art world today. The unhealthy mafia hold will suffocate young and upcoming talent and that hurts. Artists are tender, vulnerable souls; they need nurturing and unconditional support and guidance. I moved to London for it has art museum’s/ art galleries /art libraries and so much to learn, experience, absorb and explore. In India we are obsessed with Bollywood. We have such rich culture and heritage and all we do is watch B grade movies back-to-back!

Your art over the years has remained deeply rooted in Indian Spiritualism despite grwoing in scale.

Spirituality is my core, it’s my nature. I am born spiritual. Most Indian contemporary artist are going against their nature and falling flat on their face internationally! Why do you think many Indian artist stay in India and not abroad, you need guts to stand tall in the international art market and express your core art and you can only do so if your roots are strong enough to withstand the outside pressures!

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You were pressurised not to show your paintings on Navnath - the nine mystic saints of Maharashtra in Mumbai. Why?

I was under a lot of pressure this year and I withdrew to protect my old and fragile parents from any backlash as they stay in Mumbai. Now I will show them in Switzerland! After all I need an honest wealthy audience who understands and feels my art.

The problem was erotica! All modern artist like Raza, Hussain, Barwe, Biren De, Gaitonde, Souza, Santosh, Shiavax Chavda painted Tantra! They were hardcore Neo Tantrics, but were afraid to say so openly! So I decided to pay a tribute to the eight artists the ninth being me! Completing the Navnaths countdown in the art world! The Maharashtra political lobby panicked. They still can’t handle erotic tantric paintings in a public space! I wanted to show it inside the BMC building lobby on 1st of May. Who cares anyway.

Remember, Art can never be sold, it can only be bought.

Tell us more about your sixtieth show in London.

It’s a grand show being unveiled in one of the prestigious art galleries inUK. Theme is very close to my heart — Bara Jyotirlinga. The 12 original / swayambhu / self-originated Shivalingas in India. They are massive canvas in shape size and theme. Took me more than a year to create them. I went to Varanasi to take Kashi Vishwanath’s blessings after completing them.

Why such an important and pious art exhibition in London? Especially since it’s your sixtieth, why not in India?

Who really wants spiritually pure art are the wise and wealthy, and not necessary in that order! Unfortunately, they are obsessed with kitchen utensils stuck on their face, or some calendar art with Banaras ghats and boats! You need roots to understand, feeling and appreciate intense spiritual art not just money! True wealth is about understanding heritage and valuing it. Therefore London.

From here… where?

Nowhere! I came from nowhere , I am going nowhere, I am nowhere… My paintings are timeless. I don’t plan anything, I just flow and never doubt the hands that take care of me, rest is history for people to read! I have surrendered my inner self to my Lord Shiva...