AI in music industry: HYBE’s new AI artist MIDNATT to release first track Masquerade in six languages

A teaser image of HYBE's upcoming AI artist Midnatt | HYBE

HYBE’s new artist MIDNATT will be introduced on May 15, 2023. The new generation AI artist will release its first single Masquerade next week in six languages. Hybe shared the official track teaser on May 9, thereby also unveiling snippets of the track in Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and English.

In a press release, HYBE said, “We’re looking to provide a new level of immersive music experience to global music fans. MIDNATT is taking on this innovative challenge.” Masquerade is described to be a synthwave track that boasts a modern take on a retro sound layered with hypnotic electric guitar.

K-Pop mega-producer and DJ Hitchhiker, who has produced for EXO, Red Velvet, f(x) and more, have participated in the making of the track as the executive producer. MIDNATT is the artist behind ‘Project L’ about whom the founder of Big Hit Music and chairman of Hybe Corporation, Bang Si-Hyuk had mentioned while speaking of using AI in the music industry. This is the first artist under the Project revealed by him.

Using AI, HYBE is now aiming at expanding its reach across different languages. While K-Pop artists often release music in English and Japanese, with the use of AI, it is the first time ever that a K-Pop artist is releasing a track in as many languages. This is HYBE’s first step towards global music domination.

