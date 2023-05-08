AI is similar to the atom bomb, says Warren Buffett after rise of ChatGPT

From smart vehicles to robotic dogs, AI has been fascinating tech geeks and business owners for a while, but the meteoric rise of ChatGPT has drastically altered opinions. Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk has called AI a threat to humanity while developing one himself, and the White House called an emergency meeting with top tech CEOs to discuss its risks and regulations.

Stepping into the debate, top investor Warren Buffett has compared the rise of AI to the invention of the nuclear bomb, and added that he is worried about the developments.

The 92-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, known for his investment acumen, has called AI an invention that could do anything, just as the atom bomb used during World War II.

Impressed but spooked

Speaking at the annual meeting with shareholders, which is one of the biggest events for corporate America, Buffett said that he is both impressed and apprehensive at the same time, about AI's capabilities.

Buffett also added that the technology will change everything, but won't affect human behaviour and the way people think.

Echoing Buffett, his partner 99-year-old Charlie Munger expressed skepticism about the hype around AI after ChatGPT unleashed its potential by talking like human beings and writing code, college papers as well as poems.