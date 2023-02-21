How to prepare yourself to get a good night's sleep? Follow these 5 healthy sleeping habits

How to prepare yourself to get a good night sleep? Follow these 5 healthy sleeping habits | FPJ

Getting a proper 7-8 hours of sleep is important to remain efficient, for the entire day ahead. Lack of sleep can cause exhaustion, sluggishness and mental disorders. Adequate sleep calms the mind and helps in its proper functioning.

Sometimes, getting a good night sleep becomes difficult and there are several reasons for it. You may be stressed, or you are binge watching web series till midnight and now, you are finding it difficult to sleep. It may also be due to inconsistent sleep timings. You also, need to make sure that you take proper dinner; else that may also, hamper your precious sleep.

Here are a few rules that you need to abide by, to ensure that you get a good sleep at proper time:

Keep mobile and other electronics away

An hour before bedtime; turn off or silent your mobiles and maintain distance from any electronic gadgets even TV and a laptop. Blue light exposure from these devices can disrupt your circadian rhythm and deplete melatonin levels. You also, waste your sleep time while you keep scrolling through your phones or binge watch something on any device and then, it becomes too late; making it difficult for you to fall asleep.

Make your room sleep ready

Doctors suggest that there is an ideal room environment which allows one to get a good sleep. It includes lighting and temperature, etc. Cooler temperatures are preferred for sleeping, and the darker the better.

Follow a consistent sleeping and waking timings

If you sleep and get up at a fixed time every day, you will not need any alarm to get up and also, automatically; you will feel sleepy around the same time.

Avoid afternoon naps

Longer duration of afternoon naps will make it difficult for you to sleep at night.

Avoid stimulants

Not to drink caffeine- coffee, tea and alcohol, three to four hours before bedtime. Instead make a habit to drink sleep-inducing beverage- warm turmeric milk before bedtime.

A pro tip, bathing with lukewarm water before sleeping helps to get a sound sleep.

Read Also Unable to sleep? Try these 7 YOGA poses for better SLEEP

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)