How to make your perfume last longer? 6 fragrance tips to follow

Ever applied your favourite perfume at home, only to realise the fragrance has completely disappeared even before you’ve reached your destination? Happens to the best of us, but these tips will make sure your perfumes last all through the day… and night!



Dimple Fouzdar a veteran in perfumery suggests some basics of how to apply your perfume to make it last longer.

While there is no wrong way to apply perfume, there is a right way to spritz on your fragrance and make it last all day, so you smell really good for really long.

Look at the concentration of your perfume:

Is it an Eau de Parfum? An Eau de Toilette? Or an Extrait de Parfum? The concentration of a fragrance is its ratio of perfumed oils to alcohol, the amount of alcohol in the perfume determines how long the smell will last on your skin. Perfumes with higher concentrations of oils are more intense and last much longer than perfumes with higher concentrations of alcohol and water. Extrait de Parfums are among the most concentrated perfumes, with concentrations of up to 45% of perfumed oils, whereas EDTs generally contain about 10% of perfumed oils. Invest in an extrait de parfum to make the most of your spritzes!

Don’t forget to cleanse and moisturise before spraying on your perfume:

Dry skin and perfume don’t make as great a pair as clean, moisturised skin and perfume do. Apply your signature scent to clean, moisturised skin, fresh after a shower. Layer on an unscented moisturiser, focusing on the pulse points, and then spritz on your perfumes. The oils in the moisturiser will help hold the perfume better, meaning you won’t have to reapply as often!

Don’t rub your wrists against each other after applying perfume:

Rubbing or dabbing the fragrance on our wrists is a common habit, but it makes the top notes of your expensive perfume disappear almost instantly. If your perfume is taking longer to dry, wave your wrists to air dry for a few seconds instead of rubbing them together.

Layer up:

Layering your perfumes might sound intimidating at first if you’re unsure which ones to pair together. However, an easy tip is to stack similar base notes together, adding more dimension to your perfumes and creating bespoke blends for yourself! You can use scented body lotions or oils to layer your scents as well, apply some perfumed lotion or body oil and then spray your favourite perfume on it!

Focus on your pulse points:

Yeko Photo Studio

The pulse points on our body include the inside of our wrists and elbows, the neck, below the midriff and behind the knees. Our body’s pulse points are slightly warmer than the rest of the body — this helps diffuse the scent you’re applying, allowing it to waft through the day. Choose a few pulse points and enjoy smelling like a dream all day!

Don’t forget your hair!

Whether or hair is loose or styled, short or long, you can never go wrong with hair perfume. Most ordinary perfumes might dry out your hair if sprayed directly onto your tresses. Try a hair fragrance instead! Or better still, spray your favourite perfume on a hairbrush and run it through your hair, dispersing the perfume across your lengths, lightly scenting them, so you leave a perfumed trail whenever you move.

Read Also New Year 2023: 10 resolutions for your marriage