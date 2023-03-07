How severe is Amitabh Bachchan's rib injury? Read to know more

Amitabh Bachchan | File Photo

Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the sets of his film Project K while shooting in Hyderabad. Bachchan is currently at his Jalsa home recovering from the injury. The actor informed his fans about his injury in his recent blog post. The actor wrote that his rib cartilage broke and he suffered a "muscle tear to the right rib cage".

A rib cartilage getting popped happens when the cartilage attached to the last three pairs of ribs breaks and this results in severe pain. Due to the torn rib cartilage, Amitabh Bachchan also suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage.

The actor has given updates regarding his health on his blog, He wrote, "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated, yes painful, on movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain. So, all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled, dropped or postponed for the moment until healing occurs."

While the actor heals at his home, experts reveal how a torn rib cartilage can be painful even when a person is breathing or coughing.

"Muscle tears and rib injuries are not uncommon and especially occur with high-intensity activities like lack of due precautions, poor posture or inadequate preconditioning during gym workouts," Dr Aman Dua, Director, Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, told India Today.

Dr Debashish Chanda, Lead consultant, Department of Orthopedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram informed news agency India Today, that the risk of rib injury increases with age as bones get softer or osteoporotic. "Steam inhalation helps. If there's a cough or breathing, then the intensity of the pain increases. Sneezing or hiccups can cause this as well. We can reduce the incidences by giving steam inhalation and nebulisation, which protects the lungs and avoids sneezing and coughing."