How Neurobion Forte Can Help Manage Neuropathy Symptoms?

Neurobion Forte Tablet is a nutritional supplement. It is a blend of essential B vitamins to reduce neuropathy symptoms, aiding in treating nerve damage. It supports nerve regeneration for enhanced relief. The B vitamins in Neurobion Forte, include B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12. These vitamins actively support the proper functioning of the nervous system. These vitamins are essential in nerve transmission and maintenance. These vitamins also help in shielding and supporting nerve cells. The regular intake of this tablet assists damaged nerves in the recovery process. Incorporating this tablet in your dietary routine with a balanced diet and regular exercise can help improve your nerve conditions.

What are the uses of Neurobion Forte Tablet?

Neurobion Forte Tablet is used as a nutritional supplement for various neurological conditions:

Diabetic Neuropathy: Neurobion Forte Tablet can be beneficial in diabetic neuropathy due to its combination of B vitamins (methylcobalamin and vitamin B6), which are essential for nerve health and function. These vitamins help reduce nerve pain and improve nerve conduction.

Diabetic Retinopathy: It is a complication of diabetes that affects the blood vessels in the retina, leading to vision problems and potential vision loss if left untreated. Neurobion Forte Tablet helps manage diabetic retinopathy in combination with other treatments.

Peripheral Neuropathy: It is the damage or dysfunction of the peripheral nerves, leading to tingling, numbness, burning pain, muscle weakness, and balance problems. This tablet can support nerve function and help reduce these symptoms.

Alcoholic Neuropathy: This tablet also helps reduce tingling, numbness, weakness, and pain due to alcoholic neuropathy.

Degenerative Disease: This tablet also helps improve the functioning of the brain or spinal cord to treat degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cardiomyopathy (Disease of the Heart Muscle): The B vitamins support overall cardiovascular health and may contribute to the management of cardiomyopathy.

Sciatica neuritis (Inflammation of the Sciatic Nerve): This supplement may also help reduce symptoms associated with sciatic nerve pain, providing relief.

Neuritis (Inflammation And Swelling of Nerves): This tablet also reduces inflammation in nerves.

Neuralgia (Pain Caused By Damage to the Spinal Nerves): This tablet may help manage pain associated with spinal nerve damage.

Facial paresis (Weakness or Paralysis of Facial Muscles): This tablet improves nerve function in conditions like facial paresis.

Other Cognitive Disorders: This tablet supports neurological health, for the management of cognitive disorders.

Algias of Rheumatic And Traumatic Origin: This table may help reduce pain associated with rheumatic and traumatic conditions.

Degenerative Conditions of the Spine or Post-surgical Recovery: The supplement can be beneficial in supporting nerve health during degenerative spine conditions or post-surgical recovery.

Hemicrania (Severe Headache Affecting One Side of the Head): This tablet may also manage headaches.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: The supplement may assist in reducing symptoms related to carpal tunnel syndrome by supporting nerve health.

Pernicious or megaloblastic anaemia during pregnancy: Neurobion Forte can address vitamin B12 deficiency, which is crucial during pregnancy to prevent anaemia.

Nausea and Vomiting During Pregnancy: This tablet can also prevent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Herpes Zoster (Shingles): This tablet help speeden recovery process and relieves symptoms associated with herpes zoster.



Composition of Neurobion Forte Tablet

Neurobion Forte Tablet contains the following components:

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine mononitrate) (10 mg): It helps energise nerve cells.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) (10 mg): It helps energy production and the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins which is important for nerve health.

Vitamin B3 (Nicotinamide) (45 mg): It helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, to reduce the damage to nerve cells.

Vitamin B5 (Calcium Pantothenate) (50 mg): It helps synthesise coenzyme A, essential for energy production.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride) (3 mg): It helps form neurotransmitters for the proper conduction of nerve signals.

Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) (15 mcg): It helps form the protective covering of nerve fibres.

Side Effects of Neurobion Forte Tablet

The most common Neurobion Forte side effects observed include:

Diarrhoea

Stomach upset

Mild nausea

Abdominal pain

Loss of appetite

Taking this medicine with food may lessen these side effects. If any side effects persist or worsen, contact your doctor regarding the same. Also, make sure to mention any existing diseases and other ongoing medications before this tablet is prescribed to you.

Precautions While Taking Neurobion Forte Tablet

While this tablet can be used during pregnancy for nausea and vomiting, it is important to get B12 deficiency confirmed by blood tests before taking this tablet.

Consult your doctor before taking this tablet if you are breastfeeding or pregnant. The nutritional requirements may vary while you are breastfeeding or pregnant.

Make sure to mention any existing diseases and other ongoing medications should also be before this tablet is prescribed to you.

Medicines to Avoid While Taking Neurobion Forte Tablet

Avoid taking oestrogen-containing medicines, including oral contraceptives (the pill), immunosuppressants (azathioprine), anti-tuberculosis agents (isoniazid), some antiepileptics (phenytoin and phenobarbitone), vitamin and mineral supplements, other antiparkinson agents (levodopa), diuretics (hydralazine), heavy metal antagonist (penicillamine), and amino acids (cycloserin). These medications may alter the safety and effectiveness of this tablet.

Who should not take Neurobion Forte Tablet?

Inform your doctor if you have any of the following conditions:

Known Allergy to B Vitamins or Any of the Components: If you have a known allergy or hypersensitivity to any of the B vitamins present in Neurobion Forte (such as B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, or B12) or to any other ingredients in the tablet, caution is advised.

Haemophilia: Individuals with bleeding disorders such as haemophilia should exercise caution while using this tablet. B vitamins, especially B3 (niacin), can potentially affect blood clotting. Therefore its use should be done after discussion with the doctor.

Intestinal Obstruction (Ileus): Neurobion Forte should be used cautiously in individuals with intestinal obstruction or ileus. It is a condition where the normal movement of the intestines is hindered. B5 (pantothenic acid) is known to exhibit mild laxative effects, and its use can potentially worsen symptoms of intestinal obstruction.



It is strongly advised that you consult with a doctor before taking Neurobion Forte Tablet to ensure that it is safe for you to use. Although it may be easily available through online medicine delivery store, it is important to seek professional medical advice before consuming any medication.

