How Eating Apples Can Lower Your Risk of Chronic Diseases? Learn Hidden Benefits

Canva

"An apple a day keeps doctors away." I am sure all of us have heard this quote, but do you know that apart from providing essential benefits for the body, apples can lower the risk of chronic diseases and micronutrient deficiencies? Rich in essential vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds, apples offer more than just a healthy snack. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), apples specifically reduce the risk of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

Apple's Micronutrient Properties and Bioactive Compounds

Apples are a rich source of micronutrients like iron, zinc and vitamins C and E. These nutrients are essential in maintaining overall health and preventing deficiencies that can lead to chronic diseases. Beyond these essential nutrients, apples are abundant in polyphenols, a natural compound rich with antioxidant properties. Crucial polyphenols found in apples include procyanidins, phloridzin, and 5′-caffeoylquinic acid.

Procyanidins: This compound has strong antioxidant effects that can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are often linked to numerous chronic diseases.

Phloridzin: This supports healthy sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity, making it effective for managing and preventing diabetes.

5′-Caffeoylquinic Acid: This compound has anti-cancer properties and contributes to cardiovascular issues by reducing cholesterol levels and improving heart function.

Prevention of Chronic Diseases

Diabetes

Apple can help in managing diabetes due to its low glycemic index and high fibre content, which can regulate blood sugar levels. The polyphenol phloridzin in apples enhances insulin sensitivity, which is essential for diabetes management.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Apple's antioxidant properties help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which are major causes of cardiovascular problems. Regular intake of apples can lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Read Also Apple Cider Vinegar: 7 Reasons To Use ACV For Amazing Health Benefits

Cancer

Apples contain several compounds with anti-cancer properties. Compounds such as procyanidins and 5'-caffeoylquinic acid help normalise free radicals and prevent cell damage, which further prevents the risk of cancer development in the body.