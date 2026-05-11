'How Do You Separate Sex From Romance?': Prajakta Koli Talks About Romantasy, Books & More At Mumbai Comic Con 2026

Romance novels, audiobook obsessions, and fictional boyfriends, Prajakta Koli’s session at Mumbai Comic Con 2026 had fans laughing, screaming, and furiously adding books to their reading lists. Popularly known as MostlySane, the actor, writer, and YouTuber turned Day 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre into one giant book club as she candidly spoke about romance genres, audiobooks, fantasy fiction, and why people should stop forcing themselves to finish books they don’t enjoy.

Romance tropes she can’t stop reading

Prajakta revealed that she’s deeply fascinated by classic romance tropes and believes there’s still a lot left unexplored, especially in screen adaptations.

“In books and audiobooks, there are many tropes. I don't think it's been explored in adaptation so much,” she shared, adding, “I love enemies to lovers. I love forced proximity. I love marriage of convenience. I love grumpy sunshine, reverse grumpy sunshine, opposites attract.”

She explained that while books are packed with these fan-favourite dynamics, films and shows still haven’t fully tapped into their potential.

Why predictable romances feel comforting

Interestingly, Prajakta admitted she actually enjoys predictable romance stories because they feel comforting after long workdays.

“For me that is the comfort of reading also,” she explained. “If I'm reading a modern romance or watching a modern romance show, I want it to be a comfort watch because I don't want the show to make me work.”

She added that knowing how the story will end often makes the experience more enjoyable. “Most books I read, I can actually predict, and that makes that experience a lot easier for me.”

Her honest take on romantasy

One of the biggest highlights of the session came when Prajakta discussed the blurred line between intimacy and romance in modern storytelling. “How do you separate sex from romance? Honestly, I feel like it's such a big part of romance in general,” she said.

Currently obsessed with the romantasy genre, Prajakta confessed she’s “knee-deep” in fantasy romance worlds like Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing and Iron Flame. “For an escapist like me, this is what I want to keep going back to after a long day,” she explained.

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Recommending titles for romance lovers, she spoke about Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series, the Off Campus books, and even suggested keeping both Kindle and audiobook versions together for maximum obsession.

Audiobooks, kindle & more

Prajakta also spoke about how audiobooks have completely changed her reading habits. Whether she’s driving, cooking, or getting ready, she switches between Kindle and Audible versions of books. “If I have to drive or cook or do my makeup, I’ll move to my audiobook,” she shared.

Ending the session on a wholesome note, Prajakta encouraged more people to start reading, even if it begins with comics and childhood favourites. “Start with Tinkle, Amar Chitra Katha, Suppandi, Shikari Shambu… start small,” she said. “People just need to pick up more books.”