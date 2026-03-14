How Did The Oscars Get Its Name? Everything You Need To Know About History & Significance

Oscars | Canva

Oscar is considered the most prestigious trophy. The 13.5-inch, 8.5-pound bronze statuette is the most valuable asset in the entertainment industry. This year, the 98th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026, where many talented and veteran actors from Hollywood and Bollywood will walk the red carpet before settling in for a night of triumphs. The Academy Awards are popularly known as the Oscars. It is the most prestigious accolade in the global film industry. But, do you know how Oscar got its name? Keep on reading to know.

About Oscars

The name “Oscar” has an interesting origin. While the official trophy is called the Academy Award of Merit, the nickname “Oscar” reportedly came from a librarian at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who said the statuette reminded her of her Uncle Oscar. The name gradually became so popular that the Academy officially adopted it in 1939.

When was the first Oscar held?

The history of the Oscars dates back to 1929, when the first ceremony was held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with only 270 attendees. Since then, the awards have grown into a global spectacle. It honours outstanding achievements in filmmaking across categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor/Actress. The iconic golden statuette stands about 13.5 inches tall and weighs nearly 3.8 kilograms, representing excellence, creativity, and global recognition.

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Significance

The significance of the Oscars lies not just in winning a trophy, but in the validation it provides to filmmakers, actors, and technicians. The prestigious award inspires audiences worldwide, and influences trends in cinema. Beyond recognition, the awards reflect the evolving themes and narratives of the film industry each year.