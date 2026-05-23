How Ayurveda Can Help Protect Your Heart From Medication Side Effects

The heart, your body’s most essential organ, works constantly without stopping from the moment you are born till your death. While almost all our body cells divide, heart cells don’t. Thus, the chances of getting heart cancer are low.

Allopathic medicines can be harmful to the body and often have major side effects. Adverse effects on the heart called cardiotoxicity led to a decline in cardiac function. While many allopathic medications cause potential side-effects, cardiotoxicity created by medications for stress, depression, anxiety, and cancer is common, esp. among patients taking these medicines extensively.

Cardiotoxicity’s main indicators from these medicines include left ventricular failure, myocardial ischaemia, QT interval prolongation, pericarditis, myocarditis, hypertension, and thromboembolism. Asymptomatic diastolic dysfunction usually seen in cancer patients is also the main sign.

The last four decades have seen more than 10% of allopathic medications withdrawn due to cardiotoxicity. In over 48% of such instances, the original cause was the use of anti-cancer drugs. The allopathic cancer medicine, doxorubicin (Dox), helps stop the cancer cells’ progression. But its obvious side-effect is on cardiac cells. There are moments, especially in emergencies, when its administration has to be stopped due to cardiotoxicity.

Introducing Patanjali Divya Cardiogrit Gold

Patanjali Ayurved has created the Ayurvedic Divya Cardiogrit Gold tablet using essential herbs like yogendra ras, arjuna, moti pishti, jahar mohra pishti, akik pishti, and sangesav pishti. This remedy diffuses the side-effects connected to allopathic medicines and ensures a healthy heart is possible.

The first step was putting the medication under chemical analysis to know its molecular structure. Later studies tried to determine the drug’s adverse side effects. Thus, specific cardiac cells were developed in a laboratory. Cardiogrit Gold has absolutely no adverse side-effects. On the other hand, Doxorubicin administration caused these cells to slowly die.

Further assessment saw a one-micromolar dose of doxorubicin result in the death of around 40% of the cells. Hereafter, an investigation determined if its adverse side effects can be reduced by administering it along with Divya Cardiogrit Gold. This study, too, was successful and confirmed Cardiogrit Gold’s effective function as a cardiac tonic.

Afterwards, efforts were taken to find the original factors causing the cellular changes. The research showed Divya Cardiogrit Gold effectively lowered doxorubicin-induced cellular mortality in a dose-dependent manner. Also, the Ayurvedic medicine was seen as majorly lowering the Doxorubicin-caused inflammation. The Cardiogrit Gold administration lowered their levels in a dose-dependent manner.

Some More Research

Subsequent research was conducted to understand any adverse effects exerted by Divya Cardiogrit Gold on cancer cells. The research found that consuming Cardiogrit Gold doesn’t lower the inherent efficiency of Doxorubicin. In fact, it diffuses any adverse side effects.

Also, there was an investigation of Divya Cardiogrit Gold effects on C. elegans since it has a heart-like organ called a pharynx, which pulsates like a human heart and has measurable electrical activity. Research on them exposed that doxorubicin administration led to a rise in their mortality rate while lowering their reproductive capacity. For this study, the red-coloured doxorubicin was first introduced to the organisms to make their transparent bodies have red spots. Later, the administration of Cardiogrit Gold reduced the spots and confirmed its effectiveness.

To reconfirm Divya Cardiogrit Gold’s efficacy on the organisms, their calcium levels were measured. Since the remedy is developed with various bhasmas or calcined preparations, the results showed the calcium rise in a dose-dependent manner. Plus, the oxidative stress induced by doxorubicin was calculated. Cardiogrit Gold’s efficiency was seen to lower this in a dose-dependent manner.

Overall, the research by Patanjali Research Institute confirmed Divya Cardiogrit Gold as an Ayurvedic solution for cardiac health and efficiently eases the adverse effects of allopathic medications.