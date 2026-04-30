Lung Cancer Guide: Symptoms, Causes & Ayurveda-Based Care

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When suffering from cancer, the body’s cells grow abnormally and spread to other parts. Normally, cells grow, divide, and die through a precise process. When this process fails, the rapidly growing cells form a tumour. Tumours are divided into benign (non-cancerous) and malignant (cancerous). Malignant tumours spread to other parts and cause serious health problems.

Know Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. It is often fatal because of late detection and results from irregular cell growth in the lungs. Lung cancer has two major types. Non-small cell lung cancer, the more common type, accounts for 85% of cases. It grows slowly but can be dangerous if untreated. The other type is small-cell lung cancer, which grows and spreads quickly. This type requires careful and timely treatment.

The Causes

Amongst the many lung cancer causes, the prominent one is smoking. Tobacco smoke has 7,000+ chemicals, and many are carcinogenic. Passive smoking is as harmful. Asbestos used in construction and air pollution are major causes. Your genes, too, can play a role in lung cancer growth.

The Symptoms

Lung cancer symptoms may not be visible initially. It leads to delays in diagnosis. Common symptoms include a long-lasting and unresolved cough, coughing blood, chest pain, breathing troubles, hoarse voice, sudden weight drop, and extreme tiredness. Sometimes, patients face conditions like bronchitis or pneumonia. Ignoring the symptoms can be fatal. Opt for timely screening and treatment.

Ayurvedic Treatment

Patanjali's innovation in this regard is Divya Aurogrit. This highly effective Ayurvedic medicine to fight lung cancer is developed with Karkatshringi or Kakrasingi. Ayurvedic texts consider Karkatshringi beneficial to treat respiratory illnesses. Effective phytochemicals like gallic acid, methyl gallate, and penta-o-galloyl-β-d-glucose are found in this herb. PGG is especially effective against cancer types.

Analysis of Divya Aurogrit

Patanjali’s analysis of Divya Aurogrit reveals that the medicine effectively destroys cancerous cells without harming the healthy cells. This remedy prevents cancer spread and slows tumour development. Divya Aurogrit lowers the rate at which cancer cells are created.

Modern medical practices fused with Ayurveda open up new opportunities to treat lung cancer. An Ayurvedic approach removes the disease from its root while boosting the immunity levels. Patanjali Divya Aurogrit is a move in this direction.

3 Tips to Heal from Lung Cancer

Herbs: Different herbs boost the treatment. Tulsi promotes lung function. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties help avoid irregular cell growth and lower lung irritation. Ashwagandha lowers stress and boosts the immune system to fight the chemotherapy aftermath.

Diet: Opt for a diet that contains freshly-cooked and easily digestible meals. Include spices like ginger, cumin, and black pepper. Avoid items that create mucus like dairy, white sugar, and processed food. Stay hydrated with warm water and herbal teas.

Lifestyle: Pranayama exercises like Anulom Vilom and Kapalbhati in your daily routine boost respiratory health and strengthen the lungs. Ensure your daily routine is regularised to keep your body and lungs healthy.

While lung cancer is a serious concern, timely awareness and analysis, and the right treatment can manage it. Focus on one’s health. Conduct regular medical check-ups, and avoid bad habits like smoking. It is also important to stay aware of air pollution, since clean air is the basis of a healthy life.

Curing complex diseases like cancer is possible with the fusion of Ayurveda and modern medicine. Innovative medicines like Patanjali Divya Aurogrit establish new yardsticks in this field. This effective medicine in treating lung cancer highlights the importance of Ayurvedic research and innovation.