How Ayurveda Can Help Keep Children Healthy: Nutrition, Sleep And Daily Habits

Our kids are our future. And it is essential that you keep them healthy. However, many factors are creating havoc for them these days. One must find solutions so that their future is not spoiled. That is why you need ayurveda to solve these present-day troubles. Know about kids’ health issues these days, ayurvedic tips to stay healthy, and relevant Patanjali products for their use.

Health Issues in Children

A a major health concern is childhood obesity happening due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise, and dependence on processed / sugary / greasy food. Many face mental troubles thanks to educational or peer pressure, high social media usage, and seclusion.

The pressure, along with high nighttime screen use, increases sleep issues among kids. The changing, polluted environment means ailments like asthma and allergies. Constant sitting in one position paired with little to no exercise means musculoskeletal troubles.

In India, many kids face undernutrition and stunted growth, while babies are born with low birth weight and prematurely. Ayurveda sees kids facing digestion troubles like bloating due to weak digestive fire and constipation due to a diet low in fibre, dry food and dehydration.

Now know how to use ayurveda to maintain your child’s good health along with the right Patanjali products useful for their well-being.

Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Kids Healthy

Nutrition: Ensure the kids eat warm and fresh food to get the nutrients and boost the digestive system. Include all vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lentils, dry fruits, dairy, and spices. Give homemade snacks if they feel hungry. Keep them away from oily, too-spicy, and processed food, or at least reduce the intake.

Herbal Support: Include herbs to keep them healthy. Amla has vitamin C to boost immunity and avoid infections. Tulsi helps respiratory health and inner strength to fight ailments. Brahmi boosts memory, concentration, and learning. Giloy is another immunity booster that helps fight seasonal illnesses and infections.

Lifestyle Choices: Start by setting an early morning wake-up and early bedtime to ensure sleep deprivation and related issues don’t happen. Make a meal plan to avoid unhealthy snacking or missing out meals. Regular exercise, sports, or yoga should be made mandatory for their health. Limit their screen time. One or more hobbies can help.

Include Patanjali products in the kids’ lives for healthy living. Patanjali Nutrela Kid’s Superfood (400 Gms) has ingredients such as blueberry, flaxseed, brahmi, shankhapushpi, fenugreek, and rosehip. Its nutrients boost growth and wellness while providing daily nourishment, calcium, protein, immunity, stamina, brain function and growth.

Patanjali’s strawberry-flavoured Nutrela Multi- Vitamin Kid's Gummies (75 Gms) is your growing kid’s daily multivitamin supplement. It supports eye vision and provides immunity. It has nutrients like zinc, iodine, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin D.

Patanjali Balprash (500 Gms) is a great ayurvedic tonic that supports immunity, eyesight, bones and brain development, and boosts their overall well-being. It has ingredients such as gokhru, giloy, punarnava, ashwagandha, mulethi, shatavari, bilwa, and agnimanth.

For breakfast or snacking, use Patanjali Dates Almond Spread (180 Gms). Made from the best dates and almonds along with honey, cocoa powder and liquorice, it is great on toast, rotis, pancakes or crackers, or as a topping on desserts and smoothies. It boosts immunity and bone strength.

Or try Patanjali Choco Flakes (30 Gms, 125 Gms and 250 Gms) to start the morning healthily. To snack healthily, give Patanjali Chyawanprash Cookies (300 Gms) or Patanjali 7 Grain Digestive Biscuit (200 Gms). Patanjali Amla Candy (250 Gms) is a healthy candy as it is high in vitamin C, iron and minerals and helps with immunity and metabolism.

While the changing environment and fast-paced life cannot be stopped, we can still take care of our kids with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali’s Ayurvedic products.