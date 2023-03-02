House of Hiranandani’s plogging initiative collects over 100 kgs of waste from Thane city

House of Hiranandani, a prominent real estate developer in India, organized Thane's inaugural plogging initiative. Plogging is a unique eco-friendly activity that combines the act of collecting plastic waste while jogging or walking.

Plogging was conducted as a prelude to the 9th edition of Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2023, conceptualized under the theme of ‘Run For Earth’. The idea was to inspire people to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and create a better environment.

Over 40 volunteers from Mumbai Ploggers led by their founder Rashmi Singh went across Thane’s key locations such as Upwan and Kasarvadavli on February 22 and 29. These volunteers also plogged for 4 km on the day of the Marathon. They collected over 100 kgs of waste from the three-day plogging.

A 12 feet art installation was created from the plastic collected and was displayed at the Marathon venue. Towards the end of the Marathon, the plastic collected was sent out for recycling.

Mr. Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President - Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani, " We are honored to have hosted Thane's first plogging campaign, and we were delighted to witness the unwavering enthusiasm and dedication of the city's residents in their efforts to protect the environment. The 'Rhyme For Earth' campaign is a comprehensive initiative designed to promote a greener future. We hope that this campaign will serve as a benchmark and inspire similar events in the future."

Run For Earth initiative was part of a larger campaign, 'Rhyme for Earth,' which included initiatives such as 'Pedal for Earth,' and 'Joy for Earth.' Collectively it aimed at proposing a change in people's lifestyles and encouraging them to be mindful of their actions to reduce their carbon footprint. The campaign's goal was to create a healthier and more sustainable environment for all.