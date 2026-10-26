Hornbill Festival 2026: Kisama Heritage Village To Host The Cultural Event Of Nagaland; Here's To Know Everything

Hornbill Festival 2026: Kisama Heritage Village To Host The Cultural Event Of Nagaland | X/ @Nagaland_India

Hornbill is one of the most significant festivals of Nagaland that celebrates tribal culture, tradition and more. Nagaland is set to celebrate its rich cultural heritage with the return of the Hornbill Festival 2026, one of Northeast India’s most prominent cultural events. Held annually in December, the festival brings together the state’s diverse Naga tribes to showcase their traditions, music, dance, indigenous cuisine, handicrafts and way of life. The celebrations take place at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima, attracting visitors from across India and abroad. Let's take a look at more about the festival which celebrates indigenous tribes.

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Hornbill Festival 2026: Dates and venue

The 2026 Hornbill Festival is set to be organised from December 1 to December 10 at Kisama Heritage Village, located around 12 kilometres from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Popularly known as the "Festival of Festivals", this annual 10-day cultural extravaganza brings together all the indigenous tribes of Nagaland to showcase their rich traditions, music, dance, and culinary heritage. The festival will be organised by the State Tourism and Art & Culture Departments, Government of Nagaland.

The heritage village provides a setting for visitors to explore traditional Naga architecture, including tribal morungs, which are traditional community spaces associated with the different Naga tribes.

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What makes the Hornbill Festival special?

The Hornbill Festival celebrates the cultural diversity of Nagaland by bringing its various tribes together on one platform. The event offers visitors an opportunity to experience the region’s distinctive customs, folklore and artistic traditions.

Food is another highlight, with visitors getting an opportunity to sample regional Naga dishes like Axone, Galho, rice porridge, bamboo shoot dishes, other dishes of Nagaland and learn about the state’s culinary traditions.

Hornbill Festival | Image Courtesy: X (@MDoNER_India)

How to visit, what to do and more

Beyond its cultural performances, the Hornbill Festival offers an opportunity to explore Nagaland’s landscapes, local communities and indigenous heritage. Visitors can combine their trip with sightseeing in Kohima and nearby destinations, while experiencing the region’s hospitality.

Travel permits and festival entry

To visit the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, you need to plan your route to Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima. All travellers, whether domestic or international, must obtain an Inner Permit to travel to Nagaland. One can apply for the permit online through the official website or in person. The entry passes for the festival are available at the Kisama Heritage Village entry gate.

Cultural performances and local handicrafts

During the event, you can enjoy traditional folk dances, indigenous music performances, warrior displays and cultural presentations, which are among the festival’s major attractions. Visitors can also explore stalls showcasing Naga handicrafts, handloom products, traditional jewellery and locally made items.