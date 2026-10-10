Nagaland Explores Five-Year Partnership With German NGO, Rotary To Improve Government School Education & Student Learning Outcomes | X / @morungexpress05

Kohima: Nagaland is exploring a long-term partnership with domestic and German philanthropic organisations to improve learning outcomes in government schools and ensure more effective use of education funds, Advisor for School Education Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said on Friday.

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The proposed initiative follows discussions held since October 5 between the state government and a delegation led by Nikunj Jhaveri, president of the Rotary Club of the Queen's Necklace, Mumbai, and Martin Kasper, president of Germany-based Childaid Network Foundation, Yhome told reporters.

Kasper said the partnership could involve a minimum five-year engagement, with a roadmap to be developed to improve teaching quality and student performance.

The proposed interventions would cover teacher training, digital infrastructure, early childhood education, vocational skills and project-based learning, while strengthening existing government systems, Yhome said.

Maintaining that the state spends around 8.3 to 8.7 per cent of its budget on education, Yhome acknowledged scope for better utilisation of public resources. The government was examining gaps in the education system and would assess possible interventions over the next few months, he said.

Kasper said fewer than half of the students in Nagaland's government school system passed the Class 10 examinations, highlighting the need to improve learning outcomes despite progress in school infrastructure and enrolment.

Childaid Network spends around 2 million to 3 million euros annually on education and operates in about 1,500 project locations across the Northeast, he said.

The initiative would focus on government schools, with support extending beyond funding to knowledge-sharing, networking and monitoring, Jhaveri said, adding that it would bring together Rotary, Childaid Network and local partners, including Mantra for Change, ShikshaLokam and Elevate.

He said the partnership would also seek to connect Nagaland with corporate-sector networks and investment opportunities.

Kasper said the long-term vision was to encourage companies to establish centres in Kohima and Dimapur, creating local employment opportunities and enabling Naga youth to work in their home state rather than migrate elsewhere.

He clarified that Childaid Network was a private non-governmental organisation, although the German government also contributed funding to its programmes. The proposed initiative would complement government efforts rather than create parallel systems, he added.

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