'Spirituality Essential For Viksit Bharat': Punjab Governor Calls For Integrating Indian Culture And Values Into Education At NIT Hamirpur | X

Hamirpur: India's greatness lies in its rich culture, spiritual consciousness and ancient knowledge traditions, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Friday, asserting that the spiritual aspect is necessary for the development of the country.

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He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day National Education Mahakumbh at the National Institute of Technology here.

"Since ancient times, India has been a major centre of education and spirituality, guiding the world in knowledge and life values," he said, according to a statement released here.

The governor said the Indian spiritual tradition is deeply connected to a sense of responsibility towards humanity, nature, society and the nation -- going beyond individual practice -- which is crucial for transformation into a 'Viksit Bharat'.

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Academicians, vice-chancellors, institute directors, scientists, researchers, students and start-up representatives from across the country are participating in the Mahakumbh, officials said, adding that the main aim of the national event is to promote innovation, research, Indian knowledge traditions and spiritual consciousness in education.

Kataria said India is currently strengthening its identity on the global stage with a sense of self-respect.

"Every citizen's contribution is vital to the nation's progress, and everyone must discharge their duties with honesty. To make the country developed, it is essential to link education with Indian culture, moral values and social responsibility," he added.

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The governor further described the Shiksha Mahakumbh as a significant initiative aimed at promoting the Indian knowledge tradition and bringing about positive changes in the country's education system.

Organised under the joint aegis of Vidya Bharati, NIT Hamirpur, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and IIT Mandi, the theme of the event is 'Education, Nature, and Progress – Education for Harmony between Development and Nature'.

During the Shiksha Mahakumbh, more than 367 research papers are scheduled to be presented by researchers and academicians from educational institutions across the country.

The conference will feature discussions on topics such as educational innovation, the Indian Knowledge System, technical education, research, start-ups and the use of modern technologies in education, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)