NMIMS Navi Mumbai Students Raise Mental Health Awareness Through Street Theatre & Interactive Games | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A student-led street play on women’s safety and dignity, a panel discussion on women’s physical and mental health, and interactive psychology-based games marked a two-day Mental Health Awareness Week organised by the School of Liberal Arts at NMIMS Navi Mumbai.

The event aimed to encourage students to discuss mental health, emotional wellbeing and social pressures through creative activities, discussions and peer engagement.

Panel explores women's physical and mental health

A key highlight on the first day was a panel discussion titled ‘The Female Body, Mind and the Communities Around Them’, featuring cosmetic gynaecologist Dr Shubhangi Adate, master psychotherapist Dr Priyanka Kapoor, obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Kalpana Gupta, and child psychiatric specialist Shilpa Parhar.

The discussion examined the links between women’s physical and mental health, societal expectations, reproductive health, motherhood and childhood experiences. The panellists also discussed the role of families and communities in shaping emotional wellbeing and the need to address women’s health without stigma or judgement.

Interactive activities encourage self-expression

Students participated in creative and psychology-based activities designed to explore concepts such as memory, attention, social perception, conformity and decision-making. Activities including ‘What’s in Your Head’, ‘Tune In’ and ‘Cover Your Vibe’, along with interactive games and puzzles, encouraged self-expression, mindfulness and social interaction.

Street play highlights women's safety

On the second day, a student-led nukkad natak explored women’s freedom, safety and dignity, highlighting how social expectations and inequalities can restrict their choices and autonomy. The performance sought to encourage reflection on the need for communities where women feel heard, respected and safe.

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Second-year students also presented posters on various psychological disorders, translating classroom learning into accessible information for their peers. The presentations aimed to encourage discussions about mental health conditions and improve awareness of human behaviour.

The event concluded with a karaoke session, providing students an opportunity to unwind and engage in a recreational activity.

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