Hooghly’s Centuries-Old ‘Bhandar Loot’ Tradition Returns Ahead Of Ulta Rath Yatra Celebrations

‘Bhandar Loot’ | X/ @rangan_datta

The historic 'Bhandar Loot' tradition has once again begun in West Bengal's Hooghly district ahead of the Ulta Rath Yatra on Thursday, July 23, 2026. During the festival, thousands of devotees took part in the centuries-old ritual ahead of the Ulta Rath Yatra.

The ritual takes place after the deities; Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra have stayed at the Gundicha Temple during the Rath Yatra period. Before their return journey, known as Ulta Rath Yatra or Bahuda Yatra, devotees gather for the symbolic 'Bhandar Loot' ceremony. The offerings include traditional items like khichuri, labra (mixed vegetables), sweets, and fruits.

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Hooghly performs Bhandar Loot ritual

The ritual of Bhandar Loot was performed at Guptipara in Hooghly on Thursday, July 23, 2026. During the festival, a large number of devotees rush into the temple storehouse to symbolically collect and "loot" earthen pots of sacred food offerings.

Ritual of Bhandar Loot

In this tradition, food items and offerings kept in the temple's storehouse, or bhandar, are distributed among devotees. Unlike an actual robbery, the word "loot" refers to the enthusiastic rush by devotees to collect the sacred offerings, which are believed to bring prosperity, good fortune, and divine blessings. Items such as fruits, sweets, puffed rice, and other prasad are joyfully shared with the crowd.

It is believed that receiving even a small portion of the prasad during the Bhandar Loot is highly auspicious. The event also reflects the spirit of equality, as people from all walks of life participate together in the celebrations.

Guptipara Ratha Yatra | X/ @TT_My_Kolkata

Read Also Kandivali Celebrates Jagannath Rath Yatra With Religious Fervour

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Mythology behind Bhandar Loot

Bhandar Loot is an enjoyable, age-old custom in Guptipara, West Bengal, celebrated the day prior to Ulto Rath. Worshippers symbolically "take" sacred food offerings (bhog) from the temple's storehouse. According to legend, when Lord Jagannath takes too long to return home from his aunt's residence, people "steal" his food, causing him to become angry and ultimately choose to depart.

The ritual of Bhandar Loot happens was performed at Mashir Bari (Jagannath's aunt's home) on the evening of the day before the Ulto Rath.