Home Decor: The Art Of Mixing And Matching Of Tile To Make Your Home Look Luxurious

When it comes to creating interiors that truly reflect your personality and style, the difference lies in the details. And when we talk about details, very few things can transform a space as effectively as tiles. We understand that each space is unique, and so should be your choice of tiles. Minal Somany of Somany Ceramics suggests the art of mixing and matching tiles to craft distinctive and captivating designs.

Colors that Complement

The simplest way to start is by blending different shades of the same color family. For instance, combining varying shades of blues in a bathroom can create a soothing and visually appealing atmosphere. You can also contrast warm earthy tones with cooler shades for an interesting effect.

Texture Play

Mixing tiles with different textures can add depth and dimension to your space. Pair smooth, glossy tiles with textured ones for an interesting, tactile experience. This can work wonders in creating an accent wall in your living room or bedroom.

Size contrasting

Experimenting with tile sizes can be visually stimulating. Large format tiles paired with smaller ones can give your space a sense of scale and uniqueness. Create a focal point in your kitchen by combining larger ceramic tiles with smaller mosaic ones for your backsplash.

Material Fusion

Blend the beauty of different tile materials like porcelain, ceramic, and glass to craft a one-of-a-kind design. For instance, use glass tiles as borders for your porcelain or ceramic wall to add a touch of elegance.

Playing with Patterns — an artistic take

Merging different tile patterns can create a mesmerizing effect. Consider mixing geometric patterns with organic ones for an eclectic yet balanced look. This works especially well in spaces like the hallway or entryway. Custom-designed tiles can be interspersed with more neutral ones to make your walls or floors into real conversation pieces.

