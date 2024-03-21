Holi Recipe: Whole Wheat 'Thandai' Cake by Chef Nitin Pal Singh To Enlighten The Festive Mood

Cook this 'Whole Wheat Thandai Cake' by Chef Nitin Pal Singh to add a new flavour to the festive season. Nitin Pal Singh is co-founder of 'Cook and Bake Academy' and founder of 'NPS Hospitality Services'.



Ingredients:



Milk-76gm

Whole wheat flour- 80 gm

Refined Flour – 60 gm

Thandai powder- 30 gm

Breakfast sugar- 81 gm

Baking powder- 3 gm

Baking soda- 3 gm

Refined Oil- 48gm

Curd-122 gm

Almonds-10 gm

Pistachio -10 gm

Yellow colour-1 drop

Rose petals-10gm (optional – for garnish only)



Method:



1. Boil milk and add thandai powder & mix. Keep aside and allow it to cool.



2. In a bowl add oil, curd, sugar and whisk it properly.



3. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and mix. Add the thandai milk & mix properly.



4. Chop the almonds and pistachio into slivers. And add half the quantity of them in the above batter.



5. Pour the batter in the desired greased and lined mould and bake it in a preheated oven at 180 Degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes.



6. Garnish with almonds and pistachio and rose petals (optional).