Holi 2026: How India Celebrates The Festival Of Colours Across States

Holi is one of the most vibrant festivals that is celebrated across India. People prepare weeks in advance by gathering Holi colours, water guns, balloons, and also preparing traditional sweets like gujiya at home. The celebration of Holi varies across regions in India. One of the most popular types of Holi is Barsane ki Holi, known as Lathmar Holi, in which women playfully strike men with sticks.

About Holi 2026

In 2026, the festival is observed on Wednesday, March 4. Meanwhile, the Holika Dahan was celebrated on Tuesday, March 3. The following day, Holi is celebrated joyously with colors, music, and traditional delicacies such as Gujiya, malpua, and thandai. Participants joyously smear each other with gulal and splash water using pichkaris, fostering camaraderie among friends, family, and even strangers. On this day, devotees begin their day by visiting the Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha temple and offering gulal and colours made up of flowers.

Lathmar Holi: Vrindavan

In Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi is deeply associated with the legends of Lord Krishna. The famous Lathmar Holi in nearby Barsana sees women playfully striking men with sticks, recreating mythological tales. Thousands of devotees and tourists gather to witness these colourful and spirited celebrations.

Holi celebrations: Fom Rajasthan to West Bengal

In Jaipur and Udaipur, royal processions, folk performances, and cultural events add grandeur to the festivities. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the festival is celebrated as Dol Jatra, marked by devotional songs and processions honouring Lord Krishna.

Phoolon Wali Holi in Vrindavan

Phoolon Wali Holi is another type of Holi which is celebrated with flowers colours. This type of Holi is dedicated to Radha-Krishna's pure love, and it also symbolises devotion. It is celebrated in Braj, which starts from Phoolera Dooj.

Hola Mohalla in Punjab

The celebrations take a unique turn in Punjab, where Hola Mohalla, introduced by Guru Gobind Singh, showcases martial arts, mock battles, and community feasts. In the northeastern state of Manipur, Holi coincides with Yaoshang, a five-day festival blending religious rituals with traditional dances and sports.