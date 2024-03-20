Holi 2024: From Live DJ To Rain Dance, Here Are The Holi Events In Mumbai

Mumbai Holi Events | Bookmyshow

Don't know where to go for Holi celebration? No worry! We have got your covered with the best Holi celebrations and events happening in Mumbai. From eco-friendly colours to amazing DJs, let's see few of the Holi events happening in Mumbai on 25th March, 2024.

Holi with DJ Chetas

Its a Holi thing ft. DJ Chetas

If you are someone who wants to dance in water with the most amazing DJ, then 'It's a Holi thing' with DJ Chetas is for you. DJ Chetas is all set to perform live this Holi with major Holi songs and colourful play. Groove to an bashing DJ and enjoy the concert with colours this Holi in Mumbai.

When: Monday, 25th March | 11:00 am

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

Yo Yo Honey Singh- Holi Cow

Holi Cow Mumbai- Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to comeback for Holi in Mumbai. From live performances to rain dance, this event has got everything covered. Major activities included in the event are rain dance and foam Holi celebration. All the Honey Singh fans get ready to celebrate 2024 Holi with you favorite singer!

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai

When: Monday, 25th March | 10:00 am

Mumbai's biggest Holi fest with singer Aastha Gill

Biggest Holi Colour Splash ft. Aastha Gill

Join with your family and friends at the biggest Holi celebration with your favourite singer Aastha Gill. Enjoy the varieties of activities like rain dance, selfie boots, punjabi dhol and some delicious food. Colour your day with Aastha Gill live performance and amazing dance.

Where: Inorbit Mall, Malad

When: Monday, 25th March | 09:00 am

Navi Mumbai's Holi blast

Holi Blast 2024

Assemble Navi Mumbaikars to have Navi Mumbai's craziest Holi Blast. Live Bollywood DJ by DJ Richal and DJ Mak with some delicious Holi special foods like Thandai, Chaat, Momos, Cocktails and much more.

Where: AIRSPACE, Seawood Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai

When: When: Monday, 25th March | 09:00 am

Holi Carnival with top DJ Artists

Holi Carnival 2024

Get set for the ultimate Holi carnival in Borivali. From DJ Shamless Mani to DJ Mariyam, you will find the best DJ bash by your favourite DJ Stars. If you are someone who wants to dance to the DJ music then join the Holi Carnival as many top-rated DJ artists are ready to perform live.

Where: Kora Kendra Ground 2 and 3, Borivali

When: When: Monday, 25th March | 10:00 am

