Holi 2023: Ditch your regular Thandai and try this White Chocolate Thandai Mousse to celebrate this festival of colour

Holi celebration is not complete without a few glasses of Thandai mixed with a lot of Bhang. This cooling, nutty, and spiced drink is famous in North India in summers and Holi marks the beginning of the season. Though, most of us know Thandai recipe but this time surprise your family and guests with White Chocolate Thandai Mousse which is not only different from the traditional drink but will also earn you some brownie points as a host.

Ingredients

Thandai syrup 10 gm

Agar agar or chaina grass 5 gm

White chocolate 20gm

Milk 50 gm

Sugar 10 gm

Whipping cream 150gm

Lemon juice 5gm

For garnish

Blue Berry 5g.

Strawberry 10gm

Plum 5gm

Few mint leaves.

Granola 40 gm

Cookie Crum 10 gm

Method

Using the wire whisk attachment of your stand mixer (or using your stand mixer), whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Transfer the whipped cream to another bowl and set aside.

Now melt the white chocolate using a microwave. To the same bowl in which you had beaten the heavy cream, now add thandai powder and powdered sugar.

Beat using the paddle attachment of your stand mixer (or using your hand mixer/whisk) until it is all combined and creamy.

Add in the melted (and slightly cooled) white chocolate into the mixer.

Mix until combined. Scrape down the sides and bottom as needed. 9- Start folding the whipped cream into the cream cheese and thandai mixture. Add the whipped cream in 3 parts.

After each addition, mix the cream using the cut and fold method, moving your spatula in one direction.

Transfer the mousse into a piping bag. Mine was also fitted with a round nozzle.

Pipe the mousse into serving plate using the piping bag. Chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving.

