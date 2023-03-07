Holi 2023: Devotees celebrate Holi at Priyakant Ju temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan

ANI

Devotees celebrated Holi enthusiastically today at the famous Priyakant Ju Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan. The festival of colours is being celebrated in Maharashtra today, while the rest of the country will be celebrating Holi tomorrow on march 8.

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

The holi celebration was organised at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj today as a symbol of victory over slavery, said the event organiser Sudhir Gupta.

Talking to ANI, organiser Sudhir said, "Prayagraj is a place where it was tough for Indians to even stand before Independence. After 1857, power passed from the East India Company to Queen Victoria and a statue of Queen Victoria was built in the park. Far from the shadows of Indians, this place became a symbol of slavery"

"And today in the same place, hundreds of people are celebrating holi enthusiastically. As a symbol of their independence, they are playing Rang Gulal and dancing," Sudhir added.

