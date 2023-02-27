Holi 2023: 7 Bollywood songs that will make the festival more vibrant | sourced

With the 'Festival of Colours' around the corner, let us see what us check our to do list. Old clothes to be worn on Holi- done, sunscreen lotion, sunglasses, thandai and snacks arrangement done, water toys (pichlari) done, balloons and organic colours bought. What is left?

A MUSIC PLAYLIST!

Holi is incomplete without Bollywood songs. Any Holi party needs a tadka of Hindi songs so that we can dance, sing while playing Holi and also, while you enjoy your favourite Thandai. So, we have created a list of 7 best Bollywood songs that will make your Holi more enjoyable and which you must definitely include in your play list.

Take a look:

Balam Pichkari

The song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which was released in 2013, tops the list of Holi songs. The choreography which has Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actors of the movie, is a bang on and one cannot stop grooving to the beats.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie 'War' which was released in 2019, has two best Bollywood dancers showcasing their best dance skills. The song also, teaches you that just a simple white shirt or a decent white vest is all you want for the festival.

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain

The song from the greatest movie of all times- Sholay which released in 1975; features Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The love song is a must song in Holi music playlist.

Rang Barse

Yash Raj's movie Silsila released in the year 1981, was much ahead of its time, but here we are not here to discuss about it. The song sung by Amitabh Bachchan was a major hit and is still a preferred song in Holi parties.

Do me a favour lets play Holi

Amazing chemistry between the lead pair (from the 2005's movie Waqt) - Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra is what makes this song extra special. The song picturisation has all the elements of the festival.

Hori Khele Raghuveera

2003's Baghban, a revised version of the 1983's Rajesh Khanna's Avtaar made every parent feel, "Aaj Kal K Bacche Aise Hi Hote Hain." The song also, sung by Amitabh Bachchan like in Silsila; is yet another Holi hit song.

Aaj Na Chhodenge

The song from 1971 Kati Patang starring Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh is an iconic song which is still enjoyed by people during Holi.