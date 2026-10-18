Hirameki: How A Spark Of Intuition Can Lead To Extraordinary Discoveries

This is a commonly-witnessed sight that we have all been familiar with sooner or later in life. A flash of lightning tears open a downcast sky covered with a low-hanging wall of dark rain-bearing Nimbus clouds. A flicker of light illuminates the surroundings in a jiffy before it blackens out. The intimidating zigzagging lines strike hard in nanoseconds with a clap of thunder, often horizontally and vertically traversing the firmament.

Aura of awakening

Do such momentary light streaks travel across our mindspace? May be yes….when we realise something out of the blue. When a certain matter dawns on us after much contemplation and we have no wind of it at all. A speedy euphoric current is just felt within. We heave a sigh of relief and widen our smile. We are then amused or pleasantly surprised!

Call this a spark of extraordinary intelligence or a layman’s deed, a big breakthrough is always desirable in any given sphere — be it professional or personal. We experience a brainwave to wriggle out of a mess with a brilliant idea that drops like a key of solution to unlock a nagging problem.

Hirameki hunch

How frequently you trust your gut feeling! Do you possess a sixth sense like any clairvoyant or a rare prodigy? Whether it is telepathic, inspirational, influential, an eye-opening encounter, a lesson learnt well or a warning alarm sounded for a potential danger, this peculiar phenomenon of Hirameki — a Japanese appellation for intuitive consciousness, understanding, detection and attainment — has touched many an individual with inquisitive mind and thirsty eyes on its way. Sometimes, even a hunch with no logical backing proves true. Like a bright and bold pop of colour, it erupts as smithereens of fiery balls dispersing the hazy mists of doubt enveloping our faculty to reason, judge and argue.

Eureka moment!

Many a time, we hit that Eureka moment in life — akin to the eminent genius Archimedes (Greek mathematician and physicist), who had accidentally discovered his namesake principle — when we stumble upon a clue like a sleuth and unravel the remaining mystery. In a fit of elation, we then holler ‘Eureka!’ meaning ‘I have found it’ in ancient Greek. In other words, it signals acquiring awareness of what is right or wrong. We also connect the dots together to delineate the whole structural design. The pieces of a jigsaw puzzle thus fall in place to complete a half-finished picture. In our daily parlance too, we link one thing to another to either explain a point or comprehend something in its entirety or simply get the drift.

Rejoice with reward

We react rapturously when we discover something out of nothing like hatching a brilliant idea or watching a true-blue magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat in a snap. How does this brainwave take place?

Dr. Simran Aurora, psychologist and assistant professor at Rishihood University in Haryana, explains that “our brain is constantly making predictions based on our past experiences. When an event violates these expectations or springs a shocker, such as a rabbit suddenly appearing from an apparently empty hat, it stuns us and signals a strong forecast error. This misjudgment immediately captures our attention and piques our curiosity. It also activates the brain’s reward centre processing ecstasy and excitement. Thus, the experience turns out to be a positive one.”

In psychological terms, our brain generates a sense of wonder when it runs into something astonishing and intriguing. This, in turn, prompts us to bridge the chasm between what we manifested and our actual experience.

Open window

Our mind is sometimes clogged with ambient noises and incidents. We can’t see the very obvious even if it is right in front of us. We seldom see through our inner eye and identify the deeper realities. Why does this happen?

Life coach Vasudha Jha opines that “our surrounding milieu has been shaping us psychologically since the time we were born. It is constantly giving us direction based on which we make vital decisions. We learn and follow this pattern that provides us acceptance within the folds of our family, worksphere and the society at large. Sometimes, this conditioning since birth could cloud our intuitiveness, discernment and the moral compass, thus leaving us unscrupulous. As a consequence, the obvious remains shrouded with our minds always hovering over our premeditated goals.”

Destiny or divine design?

We often experience serendipity when we bump into something valuable and interesting or live through a delightful event luckily by chance. Is this just a matter of coincidence or an event predestined or designed by some higher power?

“I think it's a mix of all three — happenstance, providence or plans of divinity, and the part that matters most is the one that we control,” endorses life coach Krishnan Parameshwaran.

“When we look at our career path in retrospect, we view it as a string of fortunate breaks but back then, every move seemed like a risk-taking venture. In hindsight it looks like an opportunity; while in the present, it appears to be a gamble,” he elaborates.

“Success stories celebrate the opportunities and quietly skip the failures but the fact of the matter is, every chance carries its own cost,” he further infers.

Amazing craft

The attractive Hirameki art mirrors the unpredictable and mutable nature of life. It can commence from a pencil dot or a blot of ink or a patch of colour to further draw lines and curves around to gradually take the shape of beautiful pictures, characters and articles that lay hidden from the naked eye. This is seminal and visually aesthetic. The creations bit by bit convert the mundane into magical, prosaic into poetic. This is reflective of slow living with an intensified focus. This style is famously called reverse-painting and doodling. It gives fruition to quaint formations from random spots, stains, strokes or flourishes.

Slow pastime

At a time when people are trying hard to re-inculcate the habits of slow and mindful living, then indulgence in analogous workshops (involving raw and sensory efforts instead of reel-effect) and physical hobbies is taking precedence. Is Hirameki one such appealing art engagement that teaches patience, indulges in immersive experiences and achieves perfection?

Art curator Shivangi Jha elucidates: “I see Hirameki in a similar light. It is simple but makes you pause and notice and keeps you engaged with what is in front of you rather than rush towards an outcome. For me, it is more about being immersed in the moment and allowing something to flower stage by stage. Perhaps, that is the real luxury today.”