Forget Playing It Cool, ‘Chalant’ Dating Is The New Gen Z Trend

Knock, knock! Are you an ardent lover of ‘the constant gardener’ type or a dater looking for serious alliances? The one who doesn’t recklessly spin around like the magnetic needle on a compass pivot but typically shows poise, chivalry, restraint and resilience of a quintessential ‘slow-burn romance’ hero! Then we just pressed the right doorbell to ring.

Caring is the new cool

A modern-day dating trend christened ‘chalant’ is the current craze on the thriving dating app windows, hotly discussed by different stakeholders. It denotes resoluteness, candour, excitement, hard work, undivided attention and a strong purpose. Insinuating singletons to mingle with ‘chalance’, this dating pattern avoids playing safe and cool at the very outset. It dwells exactly on the opposite pole of being absolutely apathetic and impassive towards your present flame. Well, you can’t be an eternal rolling stone gathering no moss, can you?

For the unversed, chalant is a latest viral dating Internet slang, an informal term that is leaving the Gen Z infectiously amused and making them simply go gaga over it.

No loafing around please!

When a person shows genuine concern and never conceals his innermost feelings for his beloved that he is immensely besotted with, is believed to be a chalant pursuer. He is very much into the process of developing the duo’s status from ‘you and I’ into ‘us’. He is fully engrossed in their interpersonal interactions as an inseparable entity, and blatantly accepts and acknowledges their togetherness as a couple.

The chemistry is like a beautiful tapestry laced with the delicate fibres of mutual caring and shared interests that unlocks enormous incalculable value. It’s never a half-baked bread but a fully toasted one buttered with thick layers of promises and assurance!

Young takers

The cohort of Gen Z is lapping up this idea with open arms.

“It is already catching my fancy as it sounds quite fascinating,” enthuses 26-year-old Aakruti Pradosh, a Masters in forensic science.

“Two people may not hit it off immediately after connecting with each other for the lack of a common plank or joint admiration for likeminded interests. But you know, the chemistry has to ring true to set the ball rolling. An appropriate amount of free-flow communication and a level playing field should be there so that none gains an unfair advantage over the other. This is no game of chess after all. You can’t keep your date guessing only to discover who cares less,” she espouses.

Aman Singh, strength and conditioning coach from Bangalore, approves the idea at its slightest mention. “If you know your instincts well and that your heart is in the right place, then back the same. Why even try acting indifferent?” he shoots.

“Don’t veil your expectations but keep the actual person inside you upfront from day one, which is crucial. Your date should be able to have a one-on-one dialogue with the ‘real you’ and not your mirror image. This saves both parties from the ordeal of unnecessary assumptions, confusions and misgivings. So, first and foremost, chuck out the doubt,” he amplifies his take on the trend.

Channels an old-world charm

Chalant daters or partner-hunters prefer not to hit on people randomly nor indulge in any playful coquetry. They are being prudent and thoughtful in their selection and not insanely picky in their decision. They would rather chase their love object steadfastly and go the whole hog, channeling their deepest affections and desires towards a particular person on their radar. They look for emotional succor and reciprocation in their amorous advances. A typical regency-era novel setting crops up on our mind at this juncture wherein a Mr. Darcy would make an all-out attempt to propose to his ‘dearest, loveliest’ Elizabeth Bennett.

Healthy shift

This ‘trending now’ dating pattern is involving sincere daters who have honest intentions in finding prospective matches instead of insouciantly meeting people. Is this a healthy sign?

Relationship counsellor Dr. Ramya Shanbhog appreciates this posture as unpretentious. “A free and frank correspondence is always a welcoming move,” she notes.

“To explore compatibility is a positive step ahead but one must be careful of not being too close for comfort. You can’t breathe down someone else’s neck or step on his/her toes. Maintain a safe distance to prevent being intrusive. Don’t unbolt the floodgates of emotions too quickly. Otherwise that could induce anxiety and dependency,” she guides.

Patience pays off

You hang in there to play a long innings, don’t you, even if the wicket looks sticky initially! Don’t rush in panic for your reward. Slow and steady is bound to win the race in the end, true to the moral of the classic Aesop’s fable, The Tortoise and the Hare.

Chalantians believe in staying completely invested in the relationship unlike the much-addictive ‘situationship’ fad. The chalant wooers expect to flower an affair to remember and forge a lifelong bond in lieu of a casual dalliance, a blow-hot-and-cold fling or a one-night stand.

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Cinderella or ‘Tinder’ella?

Whether you wish to make your BFF (best friend forever) your soulmate or want a fresh entrant in your life as ‘your forever’, the choice is entirely yours. But the bottomline is, should you be the fairytale heroine Cinderella or a compulsive scroller swiping right and left without a pause, choosing and rejecting dates for a probable relationship?

So, the question you may ask yourself is ‘what you are precisely searching for — a home cocooned in stability or some out-of-the-blue zing to kindle sparks in your life?’

Spot the red flags

Mind games could be toxic. So, better be intuitive and watch out for the gaps if someone is cheating you, especially at a time when benching and catfishing are rampant. Concentrate and read the indications beforehand. Or else you could be duped and ditched in the pretext of a better replacement. Meanwhile, chalanters set the stage with a clear roadmap, reflecting transparency of their plans for a weathered relationship.

“Unreliable stories with missing links, reluctance to verify one’s identity, erratic communication, keeping the other person in prolonged ambiguity give away the true picture behind a mask. The key question is: do their actions consistently match their words? We need to evaluate their behavioural pattern over time,” warns Dr. Shanbhog.