Hindu Baby Names Starting With H: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

One of the holy names of Lord Krishna is Hrishikesha, and that of Shiva Bhagwan is Himashekar, which you make note for naming your baby boy. Apart from names inspired by Gods, there are a few other Hindu names too that you can name your little one. To aid your process of selecting the right name starting with H, take note of their meanings, origin, and qualities along with some other details.

Hitesh: One of the popular names in Gujarati families is this one which represents happiness and well-being. The meaning of the name refers to the Lord of Goodness.

Harsh: In case you wish to give your Hindu boy a simple and positive name, you may go with this name. As you might already know, it means happiness or joy and resonates with those feelings.

Hardik: Did this name remind you of the Indian cricketer? If you are interested to know the meaning of the name, we have you covered. It means "heartfelt." The qualities associated with the name are happiness, satisfaction and content.

Hriday: This happens to be a beautiful name you could give your child as a parent. It has a Sanskrit origin and translates to a "heart." It is believed that someone carrying this name would be caring and compassionate.

Himanshu: Are you a moon lover? If so, here's a name that signifies the moon and coolness. It may also refer to snow and the calming weather of the snow-clad mountains. Qualities associated with this name include patience and humbleness.

Hrishikesh: Lord Krishna is worshipped as Hrishikesh by his devotees. The name combines two meaningful words, Hrishi (senses or mind) with Kesh (lord or master). It describes Krishna Bhagwan as the "lord of the senses" or "lord of the mind. The name symbolises control and determination.

Hrithik: One of the adorable names for a Hindu baby boy is this one which is derived from the word "Hrith" meaning "from the heart." It symbolises depth, inquisitiveness, and wisdom.

Hemant: It denotes the cold season, roughly translating to winter. Often, someone born during the winter is given this name. Also, it is believed that this name happens to be one of the holy names of Lord Buddha, while alongside meaning Gold.

Himshikhar: It is one of the great names for your baby boy. It translates to the peak of a snowy mountain, especially the one that shines with the rays of the Sun. It is associated with warm and good health.

Himshekar: One of the names of Lord Shiva, it describes him as the Lord of the Himalayas or the one who resides there. Someone who is named so is said to be seeking the eternal blessings of Shiva Bhagwan.

Harit: The meaning of this name refers to the colour Green and associates itself with greenery. It is said that an individual with this name would be attracted to nature and excel in related jobs.

Hanuman: Not many consider keeping their boy's name as Hanuman, but those who do find it to be an auspicious name for their little one. They associate the name with the worship of Lord Rama and believe that every time they call their son with his name, it would be marked by the presence and blessings of Ram Lalla.