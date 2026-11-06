Herbal Kumbh Focuses On Rural Jobs As Uttarakhand Looks To Tackle Migration From Hill Villages

Could growing medicinal plants become an opportunity for Uttarakhand’s hill communities to build livelihoods without leaving their villages? That possibility took centre stage during the Herbal Kumbh and Dhanvantari Mahotsav at Malagram, where state ministers highlighted herbal agriculture as a way to strengthen rural economies and address migration from mountain regions.



Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rural Development and MSME Minister Bharat Chaudhary, and Badri-Kedar Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi attended the event on November 5. They discussed the potential of combining traditional farming with medicinal plant cultivation, self-employment and agricultural innovation to support the state’s ambition of becoming a herbal hub.

Acharya Balkrishna said the participation of ministers from the agriculture and rural development departments reflected the importance of the initiative. He described farming, cottage industries and entrepreneurship as its key focus areas, adding that Herbal Kumbh could develop into an international platform for agricultural innovation. He also said Shri Dhanvantari Dham was being developed to showcase the region’s natural beauty without compromising its ecological character.



Chaudhary stressed that self-employment would be essential to strengthening rural communities, as government jobs alone could not provide opportunities for everyone. He pointed to Uttarakhand’s rich medicinal plant heritage and the role self-help groups could play in creating local economic opportunities.

Joshi highlighted the challenge of villages losing residents and encouraged farmers to explore medicinal crops alongside conventional agriculture. He also spoke about adopting modern farming and horticulture practices, setting a target for Uttarakhand to reach the apple production levels of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir by 2030. Promoting millets was another area he said the government and Patanjali could work on together.



Sharing his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshi said he had contracted the infection five times and found Ayurvedic kadha helpful, adding that he might otherwise have needed hospitalisation.

Dwivedi said herbal cultivation could open up employment opportunities in mountain villages and help reduce migration. He also expressed confidence that Dhanvantari Dham would eventually attract visitors from across the world.

The programme began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting.



Guests later visited the exhibition stalls, interacted with self-help groups and participants from different states, and toured Dhanvantari Dham. Senior scientist Dr Vedpriya Arya said Herbal Kumbh was conceived to encourage medicinal plant cultivation, innovation and research.