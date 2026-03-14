'Hello India...': BTS Have A Special Message For Desi Fans Ahead Of ARIRANG Album Release - WATCH

The countdown has officially begun for one of the most anticipated music comebacks of the year. Global K-pop sensation Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, is gearing up to release their new album Arirang on March 20, their first major album drop after military service. As excitement builds worldwide, the boy band has now reached out to one of their most passionate fan bases: India.

BTS' special message for Indian fans

In a short video shared by Netflix India on March 14, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, greeted their desi ARMY with an enthusiastic message.

The clip opens with the group warmly saying, “Hello, India!” before inviting fans to join their upcoming comeback event.

Leader RM then encouraged viewers to tune in for their special broadcast, saying, "Watch BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG on March 21st live only on Netflix."

The members ended the short video together with a cheerful sign-off: "See you on Netflix," instantly sending Indian fans into a frenzy online.

Watch the video below:

For Indian fans, the livestream will kick off at 4:30 p.m. IST on March 21. The concert, set to begin at 8:00 p.m. KST in Seoul, will be broadcast live worldwide on Netflix.

How Indian fans can watch BTS World Tour live

Although the band’s upcoming world tour does not currently include an India stop, fans in the country will still get a chance to experience the concert atmosphere.

The BTS World Tour ARIRANG will be screened live in theatres across India, allowing fans to gather and watch the performances together on the big screen.

The special concert screenings will take place on April 11, 2026 (3:15 pm) and April 18, 2026 (11:15 am).

Both shows will feature live performances broadcast from major tour stops, including Goyang in South Korea and Tokyo in Japan.

The screenings will be hosted by PVR INOX Pictures in cinemas across multiple Indian cities, giving the Indian ARMY a chance to celebrate the comeback collectively.

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